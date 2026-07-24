Hamas-Linked CAIR Builds New D.C. Hub With Cash From Sharia Regimes’ Bank

A group with so many Islamic jihadi ties that multiple American officials have designated it a terrorist organization is building a new hub in our nation’s capital. The Trump administration needs to put a stop to it if possible.

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dp+partners still has an advertisement on its website for "CAIR Plaza Washington DC" or a "housing project with 5 floors and underground parking. It has about 30 family units comprising one bedroom, two bedroom units. Date of approximate completion is in the end of 2024." Despite that date, it appears the project is still in development in July 2026, though it has raked in a lot of cash in the meantime. The current plan is to include retail space in the building. The Middle East Forum reported this week that the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a terrorist front group, has already used around $7.7 million in money from foreign governments, with more cash committed, to build the commercial and residential center near Union Station, which will provide CAIR a steady income stream.

Islamic Development Bank (ISDB), which is a multilateral bank with wealthy shareholders from the governments of pro-jihad Qatar, Iran, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, provided the millions in financing. The ISDB states that it works to help "economic development and social progress of member countries and Muslim communities individually as well as jointly in accordance with the principles of the Shari’ah." Read that again. This bank specifically says that it operates in accord with Sharia or fundamentalist Islamic law. Remember that Islamic tenets endorse jihad, rape, sex slavery, pedophilia, honor killings, polygamy, torture, religious persecution, and sexist domestic abuse. That's the reality behind ISDB and CAIR Plaza.

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Related: Palestinian Terrorism Is Endless and Bloody in Samaria

Since 2008, the FBI has been limiting agents' official contact with CAIR because a terror-financing case tied CAIR to Hamas. Indeed, Hamas leaders helped found CAIR. In 2025, CAIR settled a lawsuit from a former board member and employee in order to avoid revealing its funding sources. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott designated CAIR a foreign terrorist organization, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis designated the group a domestic terror organization. Legislation is currently working its way through the U.S. House of Representatives to designate CAIR as a terrorist organization.

In fact, the ties between CAIR and terrorism are well-established and have caused concern at both the state and national levels for decades. Yet for some reason, the group is still allowed to operate in the U.S. and even build new centers like the one in D.C.

From the Middle East Forum:

The ISDB approved the CAIR Plaza project in 2013, committing $11 million in sharia-compliant financing alongside $5 million from its Awqaf Properties Investment Fund — together, $16 million toward the project’s estimated $30 million total cost. According to the bank’s stated objective, the project would “provide income for the Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) to support its activities.” Saudi Arabia holds the largest share of ISDB capital at 23.51%, followed by Iran at 8.25% — making the U.S.-designated state sponsor of terrorism the bank’s second-largest shareholder. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies describes ISDB as a bank whose leadership has “purportedly engaged in corruption, covered up money laundering operations, assisted Iran and its proxy Hezbollah to avoid U.S. sanctions, and supported Islamist terrorist organizations.” A 2021 lawsuit further alleged the ISDB manages the Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Funds, established by Arab governments to finance the Palestinian intifada and pay families of Palestinian suicide bombers. ... In 1999, the ISDB reportedly financed CAIR’s headquarters with $250,000. In 2008, the bank approved a $100,000 grant to CAIR’s “Leadership Training Center” — during a meeting of ISDB leadership held in Tehran. ... ISDB has spent $13.1 million supporting 44 K-12 schools in America, including Brighter Horizons Academy in North Texas — which an earlier MEF investigation found was established and staffed by Hamas-aligned operatives.

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The question I ask is: Why on earth is this project still allowed to go forward? Is the Trump administration powerless to stop it? How can we permit a group which we know perfectly well is a front for terrorism to have a hub financed by foreign regimes right in the middle of our nation's capital?

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