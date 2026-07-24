Palestinian Terrorism Is Endless and Bloody in Samaria

Antisemites love to rant about alleged “Israeli settler violence”. What they really mean is that Israelis living on Israeli land sometimes get fed up with the constant Palestinian terrorism on their homes and families and fight back. The latest deadly instances of Palestinian Jihad in Samaria illustrate the crisis.

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Pro-Hamas propagandists frequently refer to the “West Bank,” a deliberately confusing term that really refers to biblical Judea and Samaria, part of the land that God promised to the Jewish people as a perpetual possession (Genesis 17:8), from the river to the sea (Joshua 1:4). In an effort to appease the conglomerate of Muslims who now call themselves Palestinians, the Israelis have given more and more of their land to the terror-funding Palestinian Authority (PA) over the years. This means that simply by walking a little distance from their homes, Israelis often cross over “illegally” into PA-run enclaves filled with violent Jew-haters.

That is what happened to the four unfortunate Israelis who became victims of Palestinian terrorism after their hike brought them into dangerous territory. The Israeli Foreign Ministry (IMF) highlighted two new terrorist attacks in Samaria. Don’t buy all the garbage propaganda on social media — if it were not for the Palestinian jihadis, there would not be constant violence in the area.

This is the Palestinian terrorist, Farouk Ramadan, who murdered two Israelis in Samaria today. pic.twitter.com/p4TLioYjgf — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 24, 2026

Notice how the IMF pointed out one of the terrorists was a police officer, which means that he is part of the alleged law-enforcement authority in the PA-controlled area. Just as the PA financially incentivizes and rewards terrorism, so many of the authorities supposedly enforcing law and order among the Palestinians are part of the problem.

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Two terror stabbing attacks against Israelis in Judea and Samaria in just one day.



In one of them, an Israeli citizen rushed to help extinguish a fire - only to become the victim of a Palestinian terrorist stabbing. pic.twitter.com/UJlygaml5Q — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 23, 2026

Related: Lebanese Activist Compares Hezbollah Supporters to Hitler Youth

Shomron (Samaria) was founded as the capital of the Kingdom of Israel some 3000 years ago. Later renamed Sebastia by Herod, the King of Judea, it is a site of Jewish legacy and cultural heritage.



UNESCO should know the Jewish history of Sebastia. A World Heritage designation… pic.twitter.com/qC6VXNRL1Z — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 20, 2026

PA President Mahmoud Abbas, protege of the father of modern jihad Yasser Arafat and ideological heir of Adolf Hitler’s ally the Grand Mufti, was recently demanding $5 billion from Israel while griping that he was low on funds for the pay-for-slay program. Coincidentally, the PA spent a little over $5 billion on pay-for-slay payouts to terrorists in the last 15 years.

Two of the cities now under PA control — much to the detriment of the Christian population — are Jericho and Bethlehem. I personally saw the huge signs that the PA put up stating that no Israelis (by which they mean, according to locals, no Jewish Israelis) are allowed. In the City of David where the greatest Jewish king was born, and in the city that God miraculously delivered to Joshua and the Israelites, Jewish Israelis can face deadly violence just by entering town limits. Bethlehem’s walls are covered in graffiti glorifying Hamas, portraying Jews as KKK and large-nosed fools, and comparing dead Palestinian terrorists to George Floyd. As of Oct. 2025, 80% of Palestinians still supported jihad against Israel.

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The Palestinian Authority is grooming children to glorify violence & terror.



Fifth-grade students are taught to admire terrorist Dalal al-Mughrabi, who murdered more than 30 Israeli civilians in the 1978 Coastal Road Massacre.



Terrorism is part of the Palestinian Authority's… pic.twitter.com/DBLrRuDbjv — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 21, 2026

Like the woke rioters in America who wreck businesses and assault law enforcement, the Palestinians are the victimizers, not the victims. But also like the woke rioters in America, the Palestinians manage to brainwash millions of people with their aggressive propaganda, even as they constantly kill innocent Israelis.

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