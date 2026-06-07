Latest Arab Terror Attack Is One of a Thousand Since March Targeting Israelis

Catherine Salgado | 1:00 PM on June 07, 2026
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

In a little over three months, Israelis have had to deal with more than a thousand attempted terrorist attacks. The latest attack turned deadly. And yet the world media and politicians continue to completely ignore the constant terror and destruction inflicted on Israeli civilians.

Advertisement

From the son of a Hamas cofounder, highlighting the issue that too many Arab Muslims living in Israel sympathize with the Palestinian jihad cause (the Muslims who now called themselves Palestinians are more accurately an Arab conglomerate):

The victim who died in the Sunday attack:

For Our VIPs: More Exposés of Hezbollah’s Human Shields and Deadly Terrorism

Advertisement

Social media, mainstream media, and statements from political and religious leaders continue to be obsessed with fake news about “civilians” (i.e., terrorists using human shields) in Gaza and Lebanon. It speaks to the demonic power of antisemitism that so much of the world, including supposedly Christian and democratic countries, absolutely believe every accusation against Israel, despite that country taking great pains to avoid civilian casualties, while these same Israel-haters ignore all of the endless Jihad against Jews. 

When Israel took out a Hezbollah hideout near a monastery, Western Christians immediately began circulating false claims that Israel bombed a monastery. When Hezbollah bombed a church, only Israelis seemed to care. When Israel took out a terrorist masquerading as a UN employee, politicians were outraged; when Hezbollah killed a UN “peacekeeper,” politicians still blamed Israel.

Today, June 7, X is littered with antisemites shrieking and wailing that Israeli forces struck “civilians” in Beirut and are “starving” Gazan babies. In reality, Israel is facilitating 600 trucks of aid a day into Gaza as of this week, and Israel Defense Forces was striking Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut, which fired on Israeli civilians.

Advertisement

Israel Defense Forces did score a win in Gaza June 6. “ELIMINATED: Sakr Abu Karim, a Hamas Nukhba cell commander who was among the leaders of the infiltration into the Kisufim area during the October 7 massacre,” IDF posted on X. “Throughout the war Abu Karim advanced and executed attacks against IDF troops, and recently violated the ceasefire by attempting to rebuild Hamas’ forces and keeping a large weapons cache in his home.”

It is rare to find a conflict where the morally right side and the morally despicable side are so clearly marked as in the case of Israel and its jihadi enemies. And yet most of the world is on the side of the terrorists who rape Jewish women to death and burn Jewish babies to death for fun.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, and amid a global surge of terrorism, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL TERRORISM

Recommended

Trump Storms Out of ‘Meet the Press’ Interview Matt Margolis
YouTube Influencers Abort Child with Down Syndrome, Backlash Is Quick and Stunning Tim O'Brien
Dem Congressional Candidate Squatted in Luxury New York Condo Catherine Salgado
Review Finds the Case for Transing Kids Is Built on Lies Matt Margolis
They Threw Everything at Him. He's Still Standing. Eric Florack
Adventures in The Patriarchy™ : OnlyFans Starlet Hits Degenerate New Low Benjamin Bartee

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

YouTube Influencers Abort Child with Down Syndrome, Backlash Is Quick and Stunning
Yes, Please, Congress, End the H-1B Visa Scam and Protect American Workers
What the Democrats’ ‘Moral High Ground’ Really Looks Like
Advertisement