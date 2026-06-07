Latest Arab Terror Attack Is One of a Thousand Since March Targeting Israelis

In a little over three months, Israelis have had to deal with more than a thousand attempted terrorist attacks. The latest attack turned deadly. And yet the world media and politicians continue to completely ignore the constant terror and destruction inflicted on Israeli civilians.

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Today's terror attack, later praised by Hamas, was not an isolated incident.



Since March, more than 1,000 terror attacks have been thwarted and 16 attacks have been carried out against Israelis.



Behind every statistic is a deliberate attempt to murder innocent people.



The… pic.twitter.com/mek3hkxILl — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 7, 2026

From the son of a Hamas cofounder, highlighting the issue that too many Arab Muslims living in Israel sympathize with the Palestinian jihad cause (the Muslims who now called themselves Palestinians are more accurately an Arab conglomerate):

An Israeli Arab terrorist from Taibe carried out multiple shooting attacks today, murdering one Israeli and wounding five others.



Israeli Arabs who support terrorism, celebrate the murder of Jews, or reject the existence of the state they live in must face the full weight of the… pic.twitter.com/ZtC8w6mzuI — Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF) June 7, 2026

The victim who died in the Sunday attack:

Master Sergeant (Res.) Haim Kalomiti, 55, from Tzur Natan, a soldier in Battalion 8881 of the Efraim Brigade, was killed in the terror attack in Tzur Natan.



Our hearts are with his family and loved ones.

🕯️ May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/g3x2O6Mcnv — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 7, 2026

For Our VIPs: More Exposés of Hezbollah’s Human Shields and Deadly Terrorism

For those who are confused:

supporting jihadists who attack Israel is like thinking the Nazis were the "good guys" in WWII



Sam Harris @MakingSenseHQ pic.twitter.com/VWX3IMonnn — Oren Marmorstein (@OrenMarmorstein) June 7, 2026

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Social media, mainstream media, and statements from political and religious leaders continue to be obsessed with fake news about “civilians” (i.e., terrorists using human shields) in Gaza and Lebanon. It speaks to the demonic power of antisemitism that so much of the world, including supposedly Christian and democratic countries, absolutely believe every accusation against Israel, despite that country taking great pains to avoid civilian casualties, while these same Israel-haters ignore all of the endless Jihad against Jews.

When Israel took out a Hezbollah hideout near a monastery, Western Christians immediately began circulating false claims that Israel bombed a monastery. When Hezbollah bombed a church, only Israelis seemed to care. When Israel took out a terrorist masquerading as a UN employee, politicians were outraged; when Hezbollah killed a UN “peacekeeper,” politicians still blamed Israel.

What would you do if your family had to run to a shelter every day?



This is the reality for Israelis in northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/eKRlZdDxue — Oren Marmorstein (@OrenMarmorstein) June 1, 2026

Today, June 7, X is littered with antisemites shrieking and wailing that Israeli forces struck “civilians” in Beirut and are “starving” Gazan babies. In reality, Israel is facilitating 600 trucks of aid a day into Gaza as of this week, and Israel Defense Forces was striking Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut, which fired on Israeli civilians.

They called it a "civilian" building.



The problem? There's a Hezbollah rocket launcher inside it.



This is Hezbollah's method: hide military infrastructure among civilians, then cry foul when those weapons are targeted.



This is what human shields look like.



📷 @Israel_Alma_org pic.twitter.com/EkydpMGhka — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 4, 2026

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Israel Defense Forces did score a win in Gaza June 6. “ELIMINATED: Sakr Abu Karim, a Hamas Nukhba cell commander who was among the leaders of the infiltration into the Kisufim area during the October 7 massacre,” IDF posted on X. “Throughout the war Abu Karim advanced and executed attacks against IDF troops, and recently violated the ceasefire by attempting to rebuild Hamas’ forces and keeping a large weapons cache in his home.”

It is rare to find a conflict where the morally right side and the morally despicable side are so clearly marked as in the case of Israel and its jihadi enemies. And yet most of the world is on the side of the terrorists who rape Jewish women to death and burn Jewish babies to death for fun.

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