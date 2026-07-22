Muslims Yelling ‘Heil Hitler’ Attack Israeli Tourists in Mongolia

The men who attacked Israeli tourists in Mongolia while shouting, “Heil Hitler” are reportedly Kazakh Muslims. Adolf Hitler is long gone, but the Nazi-Muslim alliance lives on.

Advertisement

Israeli media, including KAN News and The Jerusalem Post, reported on the attack that occurred last week and seems to have been a blatantly antisemitic assault with deadly intentions. Fortunately, all the Israelis survived, but one suffered a fractured jaw. The Kazakh Muslims came armed with axes and knives and attacked the six Israelis at night at a campsite.

As mentioned above, the Kazakh terrorists were using a specifically Nazi slogan, screaming, “Heil Hitler” and also “get out of here” as they assaulted the three men and three women. Fortunately, all three of the male tourists were former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) combat soldiers who jumped into action to protect the women and give them time to flee. Notice the local Muslims came with axes to attack unarmed tourists just for being Jews, while the Jewish men risked their lives to protect the women.

The reports of this horrific attack in Mongolia are deeply disturbing. Antisemitism must be condemned wherever and whenever it rears its ugly head.https://t.co/aefhbovun9 — Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun (@StateSEAS) July 22, 2026

From the Jerusalem Post:

One used a glass bottle to ward off an attacker, and another subdued an attacker with methods not divulged to KAN. The third Israeli tourist was less successful and received a hard blow to the face, resulting in a fractured jaw. He was flown to Israel for medical treatment after the group escaped the attackers, KAN reported, adding that the tourists informed the Israeli embassy in China and were in regular contact with the ambassador and embassy staff following the incident.

Advertisement

Recommended: Angel Dad Disgusted As WaPo Whines About ‘Small Rooms’ for Alien Criminals

This was not the only violent attack on Israeli tourists this month. An antisemitic assault in Budva, Montenegro, also resulted in one Israeli tourist suffering a broken jaw. “More than 10 young men cursed at us, kicked us, and threw chairs at us,” one of the victims recalled. The beatings that the crazed attackers inflicted on the Israelis were so severe that another of the victims ended up passing out. Jerusalem Post did not reveal any details about the ethnicity or religious affiliation of the attackers. Around 20% of the Montenegrin population is Muslim.

A group of young Israelis from communities bordering Gaza was violently assaulted by dozens of attackers in Montenegro after identifying themselves as Israeli. Local police failed to intervene despite witnessing the incident.



Members of the group were brutally beaten with fists… pic.twitter.com/ZWi7KuGWuT — C14 News | EN (@c14english) July 22, 2026

Notice that the police did not try to stop the beating. Between radical leftists and Muslim migrants, Europe is becoming once again a blatantly unsafe continent for Jews.

The connection between Islamic Jihad and Nazism is very clear. The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, was an ally of Hitler’s, as they perfectly agreed that the Jews should not receive a homeland in Israel, but rather should be exterminated. There were Muslims, including Arabs, who fought on the side of the Nazis in World War II. The Grand Mufti’s protégé was Yasser Arafat, who invented the “Palestinian people” and was the father of modern Jihad. And Arafat’s protégé was Mahmoud Abbas, the current Palestinian Authority president.

Advertisement

No wonder the Muslim attackers in Mongolia screamed, “Heil Hitler.”

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.