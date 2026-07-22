Angel Dad Disgusted As WaPo Whines About ‘Small Rooms’ for Alien Criminals

Catherine Salgado | 4:40 PM on July 22, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Washington Compost — I mean, Washington Post — is sniffling about supposedly cramped quarters and limited medical staff for illegal alien murderers, rapists, gang members, child traffickers, and other criminals. And a father who lost his daughter to an illegal alien murderer is rightly outraged.

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The leftist media and activists claim that after breaking all of our laws to enter the country and usually committing other crimes on top of that, the arrested illegal aliens still deserve to be treated with kid gloves, recipients of the very best food, medical treatment, and accommodations possible. It is such an indefensible position that it is amazing that millions of Americans seem to believe it. What makes it particularly disgusting is that the same leftists have nothing to say about the dozens of Americans who died at the hands of illegal alien murderers, like young Katie Abraham. Katie died at age 20 because Illinois Democrats prioritized their sanctuary policies and sheltered the drunk Guatemalan illegal alien who killed her in a hit-and-run.

“As ICE carried out raids across the U.S. to arrest immigrants the Trump administration says are here illegally, the agency held dozens in small rooms with no beds, showers or full-time medical staff, records analyzed by The Post show,” sobbed the WaPo. Oh, the humanity!!! How could Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) not provide separate showers and full-time dedicated doctors to each criminal dirtbag! 

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Oddly enough, The Washington Post was enthusiastically in support of the egregious abuse of Jan. 6 protestors. The difference would seem to be that the J6ers were American citizens, just like the victims of illegal alien crime, hence the total indifference from the trash publication. As Joe Abraham put it, The Washington Post has “Zero perspective. Zero consideration for victims. No sense of proportionality. Zero objectivity.”

Katie Abraham had her whole life ahead of her in January 2025 when drunk Guatemalan Julio Cucul-Bol crashed into her and her friend and fellow college student Chloe Polzin, killing the girls. Katie's dad Joe has since dedicated his life to exposing sanctuary politicians and demanding justice.

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"Somewhere along the way, Illinois forgot Katie," Joe Abraham exclaimed on July 20. "Eighteen months later, I'm still waiting for Illinois leaders to acknowledge her preventable killing and simply sit down with a grieving father." Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) has been particularly callous. Abraham complained about a "separate set of rules for those here illegally."

The Washington Post is bewailing the worst of the worst's fate while Americans lie cold in premature graves, victims of Democrats' horrific policies.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS SANCTUARY CITIES

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