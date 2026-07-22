Angel Dad Disgusted As WaPo Whines About ‘Small Rooms’ for Alien Criminals

The Washington Compost — I mean, Washington Post — is sniffling about supposedly cramped quarters and limited medical staff for illegal alien murderers, rapists, gang members, child traffickers, and other criminals. And a father who lost his daughter to an illegal alien murderer is rightly outraged.

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The leftist media and activists claim that after breaking all of our laws to enter the country and usually committing other crimes on top of that, the arrested illegal aliens still deserve to be treated with kid gloves, recipients of the very best food, medical treatment, and accommodations possible. It is such an indefensible position that it is amazing that millions of Americans seem to believe it. What makes it particularly disgusting is that the same leftists have nothing to say about the dozens of Americans who died at the hands of illegal alien murderers, like young Katie Abraham. Katie died at age 20 because Illinois Democrats prioritized their sanctuary policies and sheltered the drunk Guatemalan illegal alien who killed her in a hit-and-run.

Every day I sit in Katie's room.

An orbit light has never gone out because Katie will always be the light of our home.

These are my reflections on grief, faith, and the hope that sustains us until we meet again.https://t.co/1u24RidLa9



As I sit in Katie's room; the room that… pic.twitter.com/D5PBQaA9cE — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) July 22, 2026

“As ICE carried out raids across the U.S. to arrest immigrants the Trump administration says are here illegally, the agency held dozens in small rooms with no beds, showers or full-time medical staff, records analyzed by The Post show,” sobbed the WaPo. Oh, the humanity!!! How could Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) not provide separate showers and full-time dedicated doctors to each criminal dirtbag!

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Oddly enough, The Washington Post was enthusiastically in support of the egregious abuse of Jan. 6 protestors. The difference would seem to be that the J6ers were American citizens, just like the victims of illegal alien crime, hence the total indifference from the trash publication. As Joe Abraham put it, The Washington Post has “Zero perspective. Zero consideration for victims. No sense of proportionality. Zero objectivity.”

Compared to what exactly...Katie's grave?



I wish the worst thing my daughter faced was a cramped room.@washingtonpost, please do better.

Journalism requires looking at both sides of the ledger. This coverage shows:

Zero perspective.

Zero consideration for victims.

No sense of… https://t.co/Fe0sFTcokZ pic.twitter.com/mzbaJHFbbU — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) July 22, 2026

Katie Abraham had her whole life ahead of her in January 2025 when drunk Guatemalan Julio Cucul-Bol crashed into her and her friend and fellow college student Chloe Polzin, killing the girls. Katie's dad Joe has since dedicated his life to exposing sanctuary politicians and demanding justice.

Wait, is this what I'm hearing, I had to lose my daughter Katie on the streets of Urbana to pure politics that valued power over accountability by using illegal immigrants registrations by issuing drivers licenses?

Was that or is that the @DNC's end game?

And is that why Illinois… https://t.co/cjcTRGrxc4 pic.twitter.com/Md6coPrzMc — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) July 21, 2026

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Katie's preventable death taught me something many people never have to learn.



ICE isn't the villain in this story.



When ICE succeeds, America succeeds.

-A violent offender never finds another victim.

-A trafficker never exploits another child.

-A drunk driver who shouldn't… https://t.co/dB7AMedDCe pic.twitter.com/BR5EVMvRd4 — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) July 21, 2026

"Somewhere along the way, Illinois forgot Katie," Joe Abraham exclaimed on July 20. "Eighteen months later, I'm still waiting for Illinois leaders to acknowledge her preventable killing and simply sit down with a grieving father." Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) has been particularly callous. Abraham complained about a "separate set of rules for those here illegally."

The Washington Post is bewailing the worst of the worst's fate while Americans lie cold in premature graves, victims of Democrats' horrific policies.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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