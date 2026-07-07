Illegal Alien Brothers Under Arrest for Murdering Florida Dad

It’s all in the family. Illegal alien brothers who entered the USA as minors and stayed permanently are now under arrest for murder.

One of the biggest traps that both Democrats and some Republicans try to push on Americans is the claim that we simply cannot deport illegal alien children and teenagers. Most Americans still have a soft spot for kids, and it’s easy to gin up sympathy for them. I am not saying, of course, that some of these children are not certainly victims, because they are. The problem is that we are a country, not a charity. We cannot afford to operate our citizenship system based on emotional trigger reactions. Furthermore, there are quite a few minors who enter the USA and grow up to be criminals.

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And while the Biden administration did not specifically achieve complicity in this murder, a previous Democrat administration did. “These criminal illegal aliens from Guatemala both came to the United States illegally as minors and were released by the Obama Administration,” said DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis in a July 6 press release. “Now Joseph Manfredi – a husband and a father – is dead because of these monsters who NEVER should have been in our country. ICE has lodged detainers for both of them with our Florida partners to ensure these illegal aliens are never again loose on American streets.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged detainer requests for the criminal Lopez Cobo brothers, and since the crime happened in Florida, ICE has a much better chance of obtaining custody than in many cases involving sanctuary states.

Related: Biden’s Open Borders Spiked Housing Costs by 30%

The fatal shooting occurred at a construction site in March. From the Department of Homeland Security press release:

According to local reporting, the incident took place on March 4 in St. Johns County, Florida. Yovany Diego Lopez Cobo, an illegal alien from Guatemala, insulted the wife of construction worker Joseph Manfredi, which led to an argument that ultimately resulted in Cobo pulling out a firearm and fatally shooting Manfredi and injuring two others. Cobo was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

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And his brother, Armando Manuel Lopez Cobo, also now faces charges for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm.

Again, despite what Democrats want you to believe, allowing in illegal aliens without restrictions just because they are children leads to more crime. In September 2022, as the Biden border crisis was picking up, Border Patrol Council Vice President Art del Cueto described an interaction he had with an 11-year-old alien who bragged, “Your president said I could come here, and there’s nothing you can do about it.” Del Cueto warned that countless teenage aliens were already affiliated with criminal gangs before they entered the USA.

The Lopez Cobo brothers came here to exploit our system, not to grow up as model Americans. Now a husband and father is dead because Democrats allowed these lawbreaking foreigners to remain in our country and take American jobs.

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