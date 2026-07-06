Biden’s Open Borders Spiked Housing Costs by 30%

The Biden-Harris administration’s mass illegal migration policies drove up housing costs for Americans at a horrifying rate, and the catastrophic aftermath is still hurting citizens.

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Those of us who rented or bought homes during the Biden era and saw our costs leap with the influx of illegal aliens already know this from experience. The new Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas report confirms and gives clarity to a crisis all sane Americans understood was happening. The report is therefore not so much a surprise as a welcome affirmation of what Donald Trump, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner, and so many others have said about illegal immigration exacerbating the housing crisis in America.

The aftermath of the “unprecedented boom” in illegal immigration spurred the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas to engage in an empirical assessment of how this boom impacted the labor and housing markets in the United States.

Since the bank used highly technical language, it is easier to break down the report — which is a preliminary release — using Fox News’ explanation:

A 1% increase in unauthorized workers relative to a local labor force corresponded with roughly a 1% increase in overall employment, with no evidence the immigration surge reduced average wages. The same 1% increase, however, was associated with a roughly 2.2% rise in home prices and a 1.4% increase in rents. Researchers found little evidence that homebuilding expanded enough to meet the added demand, concluding the influx acted as a housing demand shock in markets where supply was already constrained. The economists estimate unauthorized immigrant worker flows accounted for about 30% of employment growth, roughly 30% of home-price growth, and about 20% of rent growth in the average metropolitan area between March 2021 and March 2024.

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As added context, as of 2024, all job gains were going to immigrants, especially illegal aliens. So it still caused a major problem in the labor force, too.

Related: DHS Details What the Big Beautiful Bill Funds for Immigration Enforcement

The Biden administration allowed in over 10 million illegal aliens. It should be obvious to anyone who prioritizes common sense over political ideology that this was going to lead to a housing crisis and many other disasters also. But the Biden administration not only allowed these illegal aliens into the country, they also rewarded them with vast amounts of taxpayer-funded “freebies”, including housing, food, and medical care. Oh, yes, and the American taxpayer also had to fund flights for many of these illegal aliens to fly directly into the country or to fly around the country so that not only border states, but every state in the nation could have an influx of lawbreaking third worlders.

The Biden administration spread the housing crisis to every town it could by importing huge numbers of illegal aliens, of whom only God knows just how many were violent and dangerous criminals, terrorists, and gang members. And unfortunately, the influx was so huge that many communities are still dealing with the job and housing scarcity that the Biden open-borders crisis triggered.

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