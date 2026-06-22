Here's How Trump Brought Down Rent Prices; Leftists Won't Be Happy

For years, Democrats told you that the border crisis wasn’t real, or that it was real, but it was a good thing. I guess the theory was that having a huge influx of immigrants meant cheap labor, which was great for everyone. It didn’t really work out that way. Not only did it cause all sorts of crime problems, but it also caused a major housing problem. Immigrants were coming into this country really, really, really fast under Joe Biden, and so available housing declined and rents went up.

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Of course, if you pointed this out, you were accused of peddling xenophobic nonsense. Well, now the data is in, and it's demolishing the left’s narrative piece by piece.

President Trump's border crackdown has done something the Biden administration spent four years insisting was impossible: it's bringing rent down. For the first time in years, America's 46 million renters are getting real financial relief, and the mechanism behind it is exactly what conservatives have argued all along.

Net international migration plummeted nearly 55% nationally in 2025 — the sharpest decline ever recorded. Obviously, Trump's border policies are the cause, and the timing leaves little room for doubt. Under Biden, illegal immigration surged to historic highs, and so did competition for housing. Under Trump, that pressure is finally easing.

And the numbers are truly staggering.

In some cities, the collapse is even more dramatic. Salt Lake City saw a 76.5% drop. San Diego fell 74.7%. Los Angeles dropped 70.4%. Miami and Orlando weren't far behind, down 56.2% and 53.9%, respectively.

This is a true lesson of supply and demand in real time. Fewer new arrivals competing for a limited supply of housing means landlords can no longer count on an endless line of potential renters willing to pay whatever they ask. Vacancy rates have climbed, and landlords are being forced to do something they haven't had to do in years: compete on price.

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That competition is translating into real money back in Americans' pockets. Rents nationally are down 4.4% from their Biden-era peaks. The biggest relief is concentrated in border states and the South, where the Biden administration's open-border policies hit hardest. Austin, Texas, leads the pack with rents down 20.5%. Phoenix is down 13.8%. San Antonio fell 13.5%. Denver dropped 10.7%, and Atlanta is down 10.4%.

That’s hundreds of dollars a month back in the budgets of working families who spent years getting squeezed by an immigration system that Democrats refused to control.

The benefits don't stop at rent checks. Tighter border enforcement has also eased the strain on schools and hospitals that were stretched thin trying to absorb the consequences of Biden's policies. Communities that were buckling under the weight of unchecked migration are getting breathing room they haven't had in years.

President Trump promised to secure the border, enforce the law, and put American families first. He's done exactly that, and the data is the receipt. But don't expect the legacy media to spend much time on this story. Acknowledging that border enforcement directly lowers the cost of living would mean admitting that the conservative argument was right and that Biden's border policy was a disaster for ordinary Americans, not just an abstract policy failure.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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