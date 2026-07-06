The Morning Briefing: That Was Fun — We Should Throw Another Party Like It Next Year

Stephen Kruiser | 4:10 AM on July 06, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is dealing with the aftermath of an unfortnate holiday wekend rhubarb pie incident. 

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We will start the week off with some lighthearted fare. There is a lot of great Independence Day content in the links today, so we'll just try to keep up the good vibes a while longer. 

First, I hope everyone had a grand time in celebration of this glorious country's 250th birthday. It was hot, dry, and windy here, but the fireworks didn't light any mountains on fire. As far as I know, anyway. I was binge-watching fireworks displays from all over the country online and on television while waiting for the sun to go down here. 

Friends and family who I talked to were all exuberant, but I only talked to the conservatives in my circle. I knew I wouldn't be in the mood to hear any negativity or quialified nonsense. Sarah wrote about some of the lefty idiots who couldn't bring themselves to fully celebrate the anniversary of the birth of the greatest country in history. They're tedious and sad people, of course. They're also the reason I think that we should extend the party.

The intensity and immenseness of freedom in the United States of America should get a month-long celebration. I mean, we have to suffer through Pride Month every June. Calling July "American Independence Month" would be an excellent palate cleanser.

President Trump kicked everything off in grand fashion last weekend with a magnificent speech at Mount Rushmore, which Robert wrote about:

Speaking at Mount Rushmore on Friday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of our nation, President Donald Trump sounded the alarm: “As we approach this magnificent anniversary, we see our American identity under a renewed attack.” He observed that “a generation after we fought and won the Cold War against the menace of communism, there is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success.”

Robert goes on to note that the speech triggered the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media. They are heavily invested in making us believe that the commie resurgence in the United States isn't real. It's a replay of the 1950s, which leftists have never admitted that they were wrong about. Joe McCarthy was right, and he's still demonized in movies and academia.

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The relentless threats on our freedoms and liberties from the left are reasons to celebrate every July 4 as if it were a milestone birthday. What we have is precious, fragile, and most definitely should not be taken for granted. After the wrecking ball Biden years, it's clear that we're only one or two unfortunate elections away from this experiment in freedom coming to a crashing halt. That's even more true now that American leftists are letting their commie freak flags fly.

Let's keep the America 250 levels of excitement going for 251, 252, and however many more birthdays we are blessed with. And let's take a serious look at that "American Independence Month" idea. 

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
07/05/26
 

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
MONDAY, JULY 6 - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2026

MONDAY, JULY 6, 2026

In-Town Pool
TV Corr & Crew: ABC
Secondary TV Corr: CNBC
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: The Guardian
Secondary Print: Yahoo Finance
Radio: BBC
New Media: ZeroHedge

Out-of-Town Travel Pool
TV Crew: ABC
Secondary TV Corr: OAN
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Politico
Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters
Radio: NPR

EDT:
8:00 AM                                                   In-Town Pool Call Time
8:30 PM                                                    Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

8:00 AM                                                   THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time
The White House
Closed Press

9:30 AM                                                    THE PRESIDENT participates in the Launch of Trump Accounts
Oval Office
White House Press Pool

11:30 AM                                                    THE PRESIDENT participates in a Rose Garden Club Lunch
Rose Garden
Closed Press

2:00 PM                                                      THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with the National Border Patrol Council Executive Committee
Oval Office
Closed Press

5:30 PM                                                      THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting
Oval Office
Closed Press

THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Ankara, Turkey
The White House
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TUESDAY, JULY 7, 2026

Out-of-Town Travel Pool
TV Crew: ABC
Secondary TV Corr: OAN
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Politico
Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters
Radio: NPR

TRT:
THE PRESIDENT arrives Ankara, Turkey
Ankara, Turkey
Pre-Credentialed Media

2:15 PM                                                    THE PRESIDENT participates in an Arrival Ceremony and Greeting with the President of the Republic of Turkey
Ankara, Turkey
Pre-Credentialed Media

3:00 PM                                                    THE PRESIDENT participates in a State Arrival Ceremony and Honor Guard Review
Bestepe Presidential Compound
Pre-Credentialed Media

3:15 PM                                                      THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Republic of Turkey
Bestepe Presidential Compound
White House Press Pool

7:05 PM                                                      THE PRESIDENT participates in the NATO Leaders' Social Dinner
Bestepe Presidential Compound
Closed Press

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2026

Out-of-Town Travel Pool
TV Crew: ABC
Secondary TV Corr: OAN
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: Politico
Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters
Radio: NPR

In-Town Pool
TV Corr & Crew: CNN
Secondary TV Corr: Spectrum
Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty
Print: HuffPost
Secondary Print: Newsweek
Radio: iHeartMedia
New Media: Frontlines

TRT:
9:00 AM                                                     Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

8:00 AM                                                     THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time
Ankara, Turkey
Closed Press

10:30 AM                                                   THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with the Secretary General of NATO
Bestepe Presidential Compound
Closed Press

10:50 AM                                                  THE PRESIDENT participates in an Official Welcome and NATO Family Photo
Bestepe Presidential Compound
Restricted Pool
 
11:15 AM                                                     THE PRESIDENT participates in a NATO Leaders' Working Session
Bestepe Presidential Compound
Restricted Pool

2:30 PM                                                      THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of Ukraine
Bestepe Presidential Compound
Closed Press

3:30 PM                                                      THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic
Bestepe Presidential Compound
Closed Press

4:15 PM                                                      THE PRESIDENT participates in a Press Conference
Bestepe Presidential Compound
Pre-Credentialed Media

THE PRESIDENT departs Ankara, Turkey en route the White House
Ankara, Turkey
Out-of-Town Travel Pool

THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House
The White House
Out-of-Town Travel Pool
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Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. 

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