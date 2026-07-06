The Morning Briefing: That Was Fun — We Should Throw Another Party Like It Next Year

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is dealing with the aftermath of an unfortnate holiday wekend rhubarb pie incident.

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We will start the week off with some lighthearted fare. There is a lot of great Independence Day content in the links today, so we'll just try to keep up the good vibes a while longer.

First, I hope everyone had a grand time in celebration of this glorious country's 250th birthday. It was hot, dry, and windy here, but the fireworks didn't light any mountains on fire. As far as I know, anyway. I was binge-watching fireworks displays from all over the country online and on television while waiting for the sun to go down here.

Friends and family who I talked to were all exuberant, but I only talked to the conservatives in my circle. I knew I wouldn't be in the mood to hear any negativity or quialified nonsense. Sarah wrote about some of the lefty idiots who couldn't bring themselves to fully celebrate the anniversary of the birth of the greatest country in history. They're tedious and sad people, of course. They're also the reason I think that we should extend the party.

The intensity and immenseness of freedom in the United States of America should get a month-long celebration. I mean, we have to suffer through Pride Month every June. Calling July "American Independence Month" would be an excellent palate cleanser.

President Trump kicked everything off in grand fashion last weekend with a magnificent speech at Mount Rushmore, which Robert wrote about:

Speaking at Mount Rushmore on Friday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of our nation, President Donald Trump sounded the alarm: “As we approach this magnificent anniversary, we see our American identity under a renewed attack.” He observed that “a generation after we fought and won the Cold War against the menace of communism, there is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success.”

Robert goes on to note that the speech triggered the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media. They are heavily invested in making us believe that the commie resurgence in the United States isn't real. It's a replay of the 1950s, which leftists have never admitted that they were wrong about. Joe McCarthy was right, and he's still demonized in movies and academia.

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The relentless threats on our freedoms and liberties from the left are reasons to celebrate every July 4 as if it were a milestone birthday. What we have is precious, fragile, and most definitely should not be taken for granted. After the wrecking ball Biden years, it's clear that we're only one or two unfortunate elections away from this experiment in freedom coming to a crashing halt. That's even more true now that American leftists are letting their commie freak flags fly.

Let's keep the America 250 levels of excitement going for 251, 252, and however many more birthdays we are blessed with. And let's take a serious look at that "American Independence Month" idea.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

The Mailbag took a long weekend and will return tomorrow.

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Wait, this is actually fun! pic.twitter.com/PiC80L9PWM — We don't deserve cats 😺 (@catsareblessing) July 5, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/05/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, JULY 6 - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2026 MONDAY, JULY 6, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: CNBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Guardian

Secondary Print: Yahoo Finance

Radio: BBC

New Media: ZeroHedge



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: NPR



EDT :

8:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

8:30 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Launch of Trump Accounts

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Rose Garden Club Lunch

Rose Garden

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with the National Border Patrol Council Executive Committee

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Ankara, Turkey

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TUESDAY, JULY 7, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: NPR



TRT :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Ankara, Turkey

Ankara, Turkey

Pre-Credentialed Media



2:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Arrival Ceremony and Greeting with the President of the Republic of Turkey

Ankara, Turkey

Pre-Credentialed Media



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a State Arrival Ceremony and Honor Guard Review

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Pre-Credentialed Media



3:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Republic of Turkey

Bestepe Presidential Compound

White House Press Pool



7:05 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in the NATO Leaders' Social Dinner

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: NPR



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Spectrum

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: HuffPost

Secondary Print: Newsweek

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Frontlines



TRT :

9:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Ankara, Turkey

Closed Press



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with the Secretary General of NATO

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press



10:50 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Official Welcome and NATO Family Photo

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Restricted Pool



11:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a NATO Leaders' Working Session

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Restricted Pool



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of Ukraine

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press



4:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Press Conference

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Ankara, Turkey en route the White House

Ankara, Turkey

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

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