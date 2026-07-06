The Morning Briefing: That Was Fun — We Should Throw Another Party Like It Next Year

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is dealing with the aftermath of an unfortnate holiday wekend rhubarb pie incident.
We will start the week off with some lighthearted fare. There is a lot of great Independence Day content in the links today, so we'll just try to keep up the good vibes a while longer.
First, I hope everyone had a grand time in celebration of this glorious country's 250th birthday. It was hot, dry, and windy here, but the fireworks didn't light any mountains on fire. As far as I know, anyway. I was binge-watching fireworks displays from all over the country online and on television while waiting for the sun to go down here.
Friends and family who I talked to were all exuberant, but I only talked to the conservatives in my circle. I knew I wouldn't be in the mood to hear any negativity or quialified nonsense. Sarah wrote about some of the lefty idiots who couldn't bring themselves to fully celebrate the anniversary of the birth of the greatest country in history. They're tedious and sad people, of course. They're also the reason I think that we should extend the party.
The intensity and immenseness of freedom in the United States of America should get a month-long celebration. I mean, we have to suffer through Pride Month every June. Calling July "American Independence Month" would be an excellent palate cleanser.
President Trump kicked everything off in grand fashion last weekend with a magnificent speech at Mount Rushmore, which Robert wrote about:
Speaking at Mount Rushmore on Friday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of our nation, President Donald Trump sounded the alarm: “As we approach this magnificent anniversary, we see our American identity under a renewed attack.” He observed that “a generation after we fought and won the Cold War against the menace of communism, there is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success.”
Robert goes on to note that the speech triggered the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media. They are heavily invested in making us believe that the commie resurgence in the United States isn't real. It's a replay of the 1950s, which leftists have never admitted that they were wrong about. Joe McCarthy was right, and he's still demonized in movies and academia.
The relentless threats on our freedoms and liberties from the left are reasons to celebrate every July 4 as if it were a milestone birthday. What we have is precious, fragile, and most definitely should not be taken for granted. After the wrecking ball Biden years, it's clear that we're only one or two unfortunate elections away from this experiment in freedom coming to a crashing halt. That's even more true now that American leftists are letting their commie freak flags fly.
Let's keep the America 250 levels of excitement going for 251, 252, and however many more birthdays we are blessed with. And let's take a serious look at that "American Independence Month" idea.
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The Mailbag of Magnificence
The Mailbag took a long weekend and will return tomorrow.
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