On America 250: A Prayer for Our Country

This started as a piece on why America is a Christian nation, but on this day, one compelling notion pushed itself forward and wouldn’t let go; thus the title you see before you.

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When we talk about America in the context of it being a Christian nation, the issue quickly breaks down into America’s founding and the America of today.

Carson Holloway wrote for Claremont Institute’s The American Mind just before Thanksgiving in 2024 on the founding. Holloway wrote:

In his celebrated Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States, Justice Joseph Story admirably explained the Founding generation’s understanding of the relationship between Christianity and politics. Public Christianity, Story suggested, was part of the formative American political experience leading up to independence. Almost ‘every American colony,’ he observed, ‘from its foundation down to the revolution…did openly, by the whole course of its laws and institutions, support and sustain, in some form, the Christian religion.’ Indeed, we are still reminded of this history by the celebration of Thanksgiving, which inevitably calls to mind the Pilgrim settlers of Plymouth who came to America to establish a more faithful Christian society.

If you need more literal proof, the country’s founding document, the Declaration of Independence, mentions God in various ways four times. The very first sentence includes this:

...to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

Next is perhaps the most memorable text from the Declaration:

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We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

In the last paragraph of the Declaration, it reminds us that the new nation will step forward “...with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence.”

And finally, the Declaration concludes by giving God the most honored place in the public consciousness and making a promise that “...we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

The use of the word “sacred” was not just a figure of speech. It’s a direct allusion to God Himself, and the relationship between our personal character and the source of all things, God.

Clearly, the founders would have scoffed at the very notion of “freedom from religion,” a concept that all too often guides the thinking of American judges, bureaucrats and political leaders today.

Are we still a God-fearing nation?

Let’s look at this in more colloquial terms. If you’re an atheist, a Buddhist, a Muslim, or someone from outside the Judeo-Christian tradition, how many times a day do you run into a societal norm that does not align with your faith? How many times does a store checkout clerk make an assumption, or do you hear a general turn of phrase which doesn’t comport with your culture, but instead, reflects America’s Christian national identity?

Why do you think the left works so hard to attack the country’s “Christian nationalism?” The answer is obvious. Because it is so ubiquitous and so deeply rooted in our culture, it’s the biggest obstacle for anyone who would dare to try to conquer this country.

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That’s not to say there haven’t been or are not increasing assaults on America’s relationship with God. Leftists have tried to supplant the country’s Christian identity with one tied to the secular religion of LGBTQ, and it has had friends in high places trying to help them do so.

11 years ago tonight, Obama illuminated the White House with the colors of the Pride flag after the Supreme Court made marriage equality the law of the land. pic.twitter.com/npK6AeMO0M — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 26, 2026

But they have so far failed. But it’s not just the Pride community that’s sought to eliminate Christ from public life in America. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are winning primary races throughout the country at the moment, and when it comes to religion, they would like nothing better than to purge Christianity from the public conversation.

Well-funded groups such as the Freedom from Religion Foundation threaten to bankrupt any local school district or town council through expensive and lengthy litigation if it dares to introduce God into any formal or official public display or communication.

Joe Kennedy, Bremerton High assistant football coach, has resigned only one game after rejoining the team.

Read more: https://t.co/hJqtexTKC2 pic.twitter.com/zQMv5WpBlK — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) September 6, 2023

For the left, the penalty is not a judgement from the court, as the case of Joe Kennedy and Bremerton High School reveals. Kennedy was fired from his coaching position because he dared pray with his players after games. In the ensuing backlash, he lost his coaching job and his life was never the same, even though in the end, he won his court case. Often as not, the left knows it will fail. The punishment is in the high costs and controversies surrounding the litigation it is willing to bring to local entities who can’t afford it.

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Guiding the left is the fear that if permitted to go unchecked, the fact that America is indeed a Christian nation as designed would not be questioned. And so the left continues its enduring war on faith by trying to make it so that you’re an outcast simply for trying to insert the Judeo-Christian God into the conversation. Divide and conquer.

And so we have a battle today where a minority would have you believe that America is not a Christian nation, that if it can’t defeat Christianity through persuasion, it will do so by generating sheer numbers of imported people from other countries who practice other religions; by destroying anyone who would dare to mention their Christian faith in public life; and by shunning anyone who would openly and unapologetically profess his or her faith in Hollywood, the entertainment industry, or in the news media; and by marginalizing Christian faith in academia and in the schools.

They are wrong, of course. If you believe, as I do, that God has a say in how this will all turn out, I think it’s worth it to have confidence in His hand, and to trust in Him. In that spirit, it's our job to do what we know God expects of us in the interest of our country, our communities, and our families. In the end, when it seems there is nothing else we can do, we can always pray to Him.

A Prayer for America

Lord, protect and defend America against all harm and evil. Surround and permeate our nation with your Holy Spirit.

Guide us to conquer every threat and overcome anything that might put our health and safety at risk.

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Be the light to our nation, especially in periods of darkness. Strengthen our nation when it falters, and give our leaders the wisdom and the courage to meet our most serious challenges. Steer us away from evil, but if that is not possible, give us the resolve to defeat it. Feed our joy and happiness, and never let us forget that You are our Creator, who loves us and who cares for us.

Teach us to care for those who are truly in need and to be a light for other nations. Never let us stray from you. May we walk safely together with You, God our Father, in your loving companionship. Amen.

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