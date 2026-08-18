The Morning Briefing: GOP's Case for Making Midterms About Law and Order Just Got Stronger

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur will be tripping the light fantastic for a couple of days unless Arlene from HR gets involved.

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Many thanks to my good friend Kevin Downey Jr. for pinch-hitting for me yesterday so that I could spend some quality time with family to celebrate my mom's 88th birthday. A most wonderful time was had by all.

There are plenty of successes since President Trump returned to office last year that Republican candidates can campaign on in this important election year. I've been in favor of the GOP leaning into a strategy that focuses heavily on law and order. It's pretty easy to link the Democrats to various and sundry criminal types. The open borders lunacy, for example, literally gets people killed, and the Dems are rather unapologetic about it.

Having a real president in office has seen a return of consequences for the bad guys. Law enforcement agencies were demonized and attacked all through the Biden years. The "Defund the Police" lefties had a lot of success, which led to predictably awful results. President Trump has empowered federal law enforcement, while also being an encouraging ally for law enforcement personnel at all levels.

It's all working out well. This is from Sarah:

On Friday, the FBI released its "2025 Reported Crimes in the Nation" statistics, and it told a pretty interesting story, but the most important headline is this one: "Data reported to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program shows 2024 to 2025 marked the largest year-to-year decline in violent crime rates since FBI estimations began in 1936." The biggest decline in violent crimes in 90 years? That's huge.

All this was accomplished while prog/commie judges keep putting violent criminals back on the streets and leftist activist thugs try to thwart the efforts of law enforcement all over the country. That's a big part of the story that Republicans should be telling. One side is trying to get rid of the murderers and rapists while the other wants to get rid of the people who get rid of the murderers and rapists.

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I think that would resonate with voters.

Republican strategists don't have to work very hard to come up with examples that prove any of this, Democrats are practically gift-wrapping them. This is from my friend and HotAir colleague Ed Morrissey:

Give Democrats at least this much credit for sticking to their priorities. After losing a national election largely on the issue of border security and immigration enforcement, the DNC wants to double down in the midterms. Of course, given the DNC's cash position at the moment, "double down" is entirely figurative. The DNC kicked off its summer meeting in Austin by deciding that voters got it all wrong two years ago. The committee that handles policy resolutions approved two proposed additions to the party's official positions in the midterms. The first would "reform" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), while the second would abolish it altogether. The full membership passed both by unanimous acclamation:

The Democrats never believe that they are wrong about anything, so there are never really any lessons for them to learn from election failures. They just feel that they need better messaging or election laws that are more rigged in their favor.

ICE, of course, has played a huge role in making the United States safer in the last year. The Democrats have chosen to make the agency Public Enemy Number One in response. The commies in my neighborhood have signs all over the place that accuse ICE agents of kidnapping people. Crime fighters are the real criminals in the minds of lefties.

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Dems have wandered so far afield ideologically that they think it's sound strategy to try and convince the electorate that the people who are responsible for increased security are a problem that needs to be dealt with. This only works if people deny the truth and opt for the alternative non-reality that the Democrats rely on for any success.

Now that the Democratic Socialists of America commie cat is out of the bag and trying to marginalize the Democratic Party establishment, the left's love of chaos and lawlessness can't be hidden. My Townhall colleague Amy Curtis wrote about a DSA steering committee discussion that's just more fuel for GOP strategists:

"So the two things that we're famous for is our commitment to a program and our hatred of the United States Constitution," said Cliff Connolly. "And what the program does is it gives us a roadmap to revolution and it gives us the obstacle that we will finally have to get over to have a revolution, which is the United States Constitution, the basis of the United States government."

These DSA kids should be a real boon to Republican campaigns at every level this year. All Republicans have to do is make it clear that there is no difference between the DSA and the elders of the Dem village. One day, they're abolishing a law enforcement agency that deals with border security, the next they're abolishing the Constitution.

Yeah, they're on the same page.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08/17/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

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New Media: ZeroHedge



EDT :

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