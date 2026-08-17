Climate Policies: Warming the Earth to Cool the Earth

A new study from Spain's Barcelona Supercomputing Center and the UK Met Office, published in Geophysical Research Letters, shows Europe's summers have warmed nearly twice as fast as the rest of the extratropical Northern Hemisphere since the 1980s. The driver is not a sudden surge in carbon dioxide. It is cleaner air.

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Europe spent decades scrubbing sulfate pollution from power plants and factories. Those particles were unhealthy, yet they reflected sunlight and brightened clouds, masking roughly a degree of summer warming. Remove the shield and the heat arrives.

The study's authors note that climate models reproduce this pattern but at only a fraction of the observed size. We did much of this to ourselves.

The same law of unintended consequences is playing out over the oceans. In 2020, international rules cut sulfur in ship fuel by about 80%. The bright, reflective ship tracks that once shaded the sea largely disappeared. James Hansen, who first warned Congress about global warming in 1988, calls the change an inadvertent geoengineering experiment. His team and others estimate it could accelerate warming this decade; separate research links nearly a fifth of 2023's record heat to the cleaner fuel.

A sizable share of the recent temperature spike used to justify trillions in new spending traces to our own clean-air rules removing a cooling effect. Nobody voted to warm the oceans. The rules did it anyway.

The replacements we are rushing to build add their own heat. Solar arrays create documented heat islands. Panels run 20 to 30 degrees hotter than the surrounding air, and peer-reviewed measurements show the air above a large array running several degrees warmer than nearby open ground, warmest after dark.

In Wisconsin, large projects already convert thousands of acres of productive farmland into glass and steel for electricity generation. Land that once grew food or held prairie is now covered in solar panels that will need to be replaced in just a couple of decades, adding more expense.

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Wind is no exception. A Harvard study found that covering enough of the country with turbines to meet present electricity demand would warm the surface of the continental United States by about a quarter of a degree for the first century.

That is local mixing of the boundary layer, not greenhouse forcing, but real surface heat, nonetheless. Offshore, European research shows that North Sea wind farms slow currents, redistribute more than a million tons of seabed sediment annually in model results, and disturb the marine food web. Pile-driving noise during construction drives fish away and pushes migrating whales onto longer routes.

We are accidentally geoengineering the planet and calling it clean.

None of this is new. Washington's corn ethanol mandate was sold as climate relief, then raised food prices and tore up millions of acres of grassland for row crops. Good intentions, paid for in higher grocery bills and lost habitat. The pattern repeats because the promises are made before the consequences are counted.

Then comes reliability. Factories, hospitals, and data centers cannot run around the clock on part-time wind and solar.

Most of those panels are made in China, which burns more than half of the world's nearly nine billion tons of coal and, in 2024, started building more new coal plants than the rest of the world combined.

Every intermittent project still needs full-time backup, usually natural gas, so ratepayers pay for two systems and get one. We export jobs and energy independence to Beijing, underwrite its coal-fired factories, raise electricity bills at home, raise temperatures, and declare victory.

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Trillions are being spent to reengineer land, sky, and sea under models that the experts themselves admit cannot fully match the warming already measured. If the models cannot explain what has already happened, we should not hand them the thermostat for the planet.

Adaptation is cheaper, faster, and does not hinge on getting a forecast decades out exactly right. Humility and adaptation will always beat top-down mandates built on false certainty.

We are warming the Earth in the name of cooling it. When the cure keeps heating the patient, it is time to question the doctors, not double the dose.

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