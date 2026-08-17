Government Targets Seattle Group for Cleaning Up Drug Gear the Government Handed Out

Question: How can you tell when there's too much government? Don't worry, this isn't a rhetorical question. We'll answer that bad boy in the time it takes you to read this story.

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Government corruption has reached a scale where it uses all facets of its power to target good guys who are literally cleaning up the problems caused by government. Government robots don't like to be shown up or embarrassed.

Someone, perhaps many leftist someones, has reported the stellar, on-the-ground volunteer group called We Heart Seattle for picking up discarded drug paraphernalia that the government gives out. Yes, really.

Ironic doesn't begin to cover this incident. Indeed, this qualifies as moronic. The government distributes drug paraphernalia that, in short order, ends up as hazardous waste left behind by crackheads. Then, the privately funded We Heart Seattle comes along and cleans up the hazardous waste, and now the government is targeting the group.

Nobody's taking crazy pills; they're deliberately trying to harm a group in the name of "harm reduction" or maybe embarrassment.

The State of Washington and King County (Seattle) and government-supported non-profits, such as the "People’s Harm Reduction Alliance," hand out fentanyl foil, pipes, needles, and other kinds of equipment to make it easier for addicts to get high. They call this unmitigated slow-mo human-caused disaster "harm reduction" and claim that the problem is "homelessness." In reality, this approach increases, not reduces, harm to an ever-increasing number of addicts who come to Seattle for easy-to-get-drugs where they can inject or smoke them anywhere.

Andrea Suarez, the founder of We Heart Seattle, says the state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) has "served notice" of "improper handling and collection of hypodermic needles and fentanyl paraphernalia" in areas where government apparatchiks give out these items.

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Suarez says she provides equipment and training to all volunteers.

We have not had any safety incidents. We're very proud of this work. We're not afraid of this [investigation] but what we are concerned about is the utter hypocrisy and time on the state who hands out the very needles and [fentanyl] foil that I am being accused of improperly collecting that are littering the parks and shared spaces. I have to ask: Where is this coming from? We are a household brand in the city of Seattle and Washington State doing vital work.

The group has been targeted before in an "online defamation campaign" by those in favor of drug zombies on the streets who do not want any cleanups of "homeless" encampments. Is it the Antifa related group who complained to the state to force We Heart Seattle to pay for compliance lawyers now? Probably.

I’m still waiting for our city and state leadership to condemn militant violent masked Antifa 👇🏼 During my assault I say “where are the cops” and my attackers say “there are no cops, you are in Antifa Land”… @AGOWA @seattletimes https://t.co/2gMLdhjLgu pic.twitter.com/TMphHUgxlt — We Heart Seattle (@weheartseattle) June 16, 2025

And their fellow travelers in government jobs are only too happy to put up barricades to WHS's work, much like Antifa puts up barricades to stop cleanups of hazardous waste dumps left behind by drug addicted "homeless" campers.

State of Washington is investigating We Heart Seattle for picking up the needles and fentanyl foil they hand out.



For six years we’ve removed hundreds of thousands of pieces of used drug paraphernalia from Seattle parks, greenbelts, and neighborhoods, the exact litter created by… pic.twitter.com/bzorOh8KiX — We Heart Seattle (@weheartseattle) August 17, 2026

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"We Heart Seattle is a private funded, non-profit doing volunteer work in our shared spaces," Suarez explains. "We Heart Seattle hasn't taken a penny of taxpayer dollars. The more momentum with have, the more under attack we are. If we stop this work, the needles and the foil will cause continued harm to seniors, disabled, to children, animals, vulnerable populations using our parks," she says.

The Trump Administration's Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is now prioritizing drug treatment over "housing first" and "harm reduction." But mark my words, the state of Washington soon will be issuing Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to do the kind of work that We Heart Seattle is doing for free. That way, they won't be embarrassed by the results.

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