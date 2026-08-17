Supreme Court Gives Trump the Finger on Abuse Verdict Appeal

The Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal from President Donald Trump in his rigged and costly abuse verdict.

The unsigned order says that the case received a denial of rehearing, but no further details appeared in the document from the Supreme Court, and there is no information about whether any of the justices dissented. One expects the woke justices like Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson not to care about objective justice when it comes to a Republican’s case, and there are the squishes, most notably John Roberts. But it does seem strange that there was no dissent from any of the Trump appointees or from Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito.

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This case is the infamous E. Jean Carroll suit which courts keep reinforcing, even though there was no objective evidence on her side. From The Epoch Times on Monday:

In a May 2023 verdict, a federal jury held Trump liable both for sexually abusing Carroll and defaming her when he made statements in October 2022 denying her allegations. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. The Second Circuit upheld both the $5 million verdict and a separate $83.3 million verdict Carroll won against Trump. Lawyers refer to the case involving $83.3 million as Carroll I; the new case, related to the $5 million judgment, is commonly referred to as Carroll II. The larger award in January 2024 was for Trump’s alleged defamation arising from his denial of the allegations and accusations that Carroll was lying.

Any honest person knows there were too many contradictions in Carroll’s story for her not to have been lying about something.

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As noted by my colleague Robert Spencer when Trump lost a previous appeal, Carroll’s case is incredibly implausible, if not outright ridiculous. She has no corroborating evidence or witnesses, merely her own claims, and even she couldn’t put an actual date on the alleged assault. The law Carroll weaponized was a new one that New York Democrats wanted to use against Trump for complaints whose statute of limitations had expired. The dress that Carroll allegedly wore during the claimed assault wasn’t even in production at the time the media asserted that the assault occurred. And Carroll herself consistently displayed irrational, perverted, and obsessive behavior. She’s a totally unreliable witness on her own behalf.

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And yet the Supreme Court is letting the $5 million ruling in her favor stand, with even Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito apparently uninterested in addressing the matter, presuming there was not a dissent we do not know about. Yet this case is not just about Trump. It is about a two-tiered justice system rigged in favor of woke elites and their favorite criminals, but rigged against everyone else.

Ultimately, it comes down to the fact that any woman can make any accusation against the politician who is Republican or conservative and get away with it, even receive vast amounts of money for it, regardless of the merits of the case. This ruling cheapened the suffering of real victims of assault and encouraged more false accusations. And the same people who made a big deal out of E. Jean Carroll do not give a hoot if Bill Clinton or Hunter Biden or Xavier Becerra committed or deliberately facilitated sex crimes. Because there is a complete double standard.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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