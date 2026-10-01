Mom Who Stabbed Kids 50 Times Was Out on Bond for Child Endangerment

South Carolina might need to reassess its rules on custody after child endangerment charges.

On Tuesday, I covered the case of Taylor Gosnell, the South Carolina mother who stabbed her children 50 or more times. Miraculously, they survived, though the 6-year-old boy might still need amputations. But the stabbing could have been preventable, because apparently Gosnell had already faced charges of child endangerment, yet authorities let her out on bond so she could go back to the kids.

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When Spartanburg County deputies arrived at the home following a call from the children’s grandmother and Gosnell’s former boyfriend, they found many articles in the home splashed in blood. The little boy could lose his arm and some of his fingers because of how deep the knife wounds were. A reporterette for a local outlet noted that the “Sheriff's Office said Gosnell has pending child endangerment charges back in 2024, and at this time, they were unable to give any further details on that.”

South Carolina mom out on bond charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her 6-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter about 50 times, leaving the boy facing possible amputation.



BRING BACK PUBLIC EXECUTIONS‼️ pic.twitter.com/mfYHhedP0q — Chris Ripa (@CHRISsW0RLD) October 1, 2026

I personally find it rather strange that Gosnell apparently still had full custody of her children despite those charges. It seems even her ex-boyfriend felt more responsibility for the kids than she did. WSPA News2 did not identify that former boyfriend as the children’s father, so perhaps he rushed to the house because he remembered that Gosnell had a track record of putting her children at risk? Meanwhile, after the first charges, was there no other alternative home for the children? Not with grandma?

As I reflected at more length in an article for our VIP subscribers yesterday, the modern West suffers from having replaced God with Freud and labeling every sin or crime as just some psychological condition or result purely of circumstances. Thus criminals secure release over and over again or are treated as victims, even when it is clear that they are putting other people at risk.

Read More Here: A Church Father on Ignorance of Self, Which Is Rampant in the Modern West.

And unfortunately, there seems to be a slew of maternal murderesses after the Lindsay Clancy mistrial debacle:

A 19-year-old mother has been arrested on suspicion of murder after her 4-month-old daughter was found in a dumpster in South Los Angeles and later pronounced dead, police say. Takiyah Babers is being held on $2 million bail as police continue to investigate the infant's death. https://t.co/k99B763n9g — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 30, 2026

There are up to 36 families looking to adopt for every one child offered up for adoption, according to American Adoptions in 2025. Think how many families would have loved to give that little baby a chance at a full life. But Democrat abortion rhetoric has so convinced many young U.S. women that the only reasonable response to unwed motherhood is killing the baby that it doesn’t even seem to occur to many women to consider adoption.

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At least Gosnell’s kids will have a second chance at life. Babers’ baby does not.

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