Netanyahu Confirms Hijacker Had ‘Islamist Radical Indoctrination’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed what we all suspected: that the Omani co-pilot who stabbed the pilot of a FlyDubai flight and tried to crash it this week was an Islamic terrorist.

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The prime minister went on Fox & Friends to state, “The attacker, the co-pilot who attacked the captain, is now being interrogated, but here's what we do know: First, we know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination.” You mean the pilot who tried to hijack an airplane filled with Israelis was a Muslim terrorist? Who could have seen that coming? Apparently, not any of the news outlets that initially tried to claim the issue was just an “altercation” between the pilots.

BREAKING: "We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination." Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu confirms the co-pilot involved in yesterday's hijacking attempt on an Israel-bound Flydubai flight is currently under interrogation, revealing initial findings of extremist ties. "The attacker, the co-pilot who attacked the captain, is now being interrogated." | @foxandfriends — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2026

Netanyahu pointed out that an Omani should never have been allowed to copilot a flight to Israel in the first place, precisely to avoid terrorist attacks. “Well, he was an Omani national, and we have constraints that say you can't have pilots from countries that don't have diplomatic relations with Israel.” Oman has been consistently supportive of the Iranian regime in its ongoing conflict with Israel this year.

Related: What Are the Odds? Russian and Ukrainian Pilots Save Hijacked Flight to Israel.

Now Netanyahu is worried that there is a loophole allowing potential terrorists to pilot planes to Israel in spite of the policy. Perhaps more screening is necessary. “And that's what we did, by the way, with the pilots that came to take our passengers from Saudi Arabia to Israel: We checked their background, but obviously there was a loophole here, and we're taking care of that, among other things,” he said.

Netanyahu referred to the Omani as an “Islamist radical” because there’s a significant Muslim population in Israel that is very hostile to Jews (and to Christians), especially in Judea and Samaria, where there have been multiple devastating and deadly incidents recently. In other words, for the safety of his people, he’s trying to avoid saying the obvious: that Islam itself is inherently pro-jihad. To be a good Muslim, one has to believe that killing the infidels is laudable and the shortcut to paradise. Any Muslim who rejects jihad is rejecting part of his own religion.

The Omani did not succeed in crashing the plane because the stabbed Indian pilot managed to unlock the cockpit door, after which a group of Israelis and an extra pilot who happened to be traveling on the flight stormed the cockpit and took over. You can listen to the Israeli who threw the terrorist out of the cockpit and pulled the plane out of a nosedive below, or read about it here.

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Listen to Yaniv explain to @IsraeliPM the critical moments of the rescue - a remarkable display of Israeli and Emirati courage. 🇮🇱🤝🇦🇪 https://t.co/kd5QAeTRfs — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) September 30, 2026

With bloodstains on his shirt: One of the Israeli civilians who helped subdue the hijacker on the Flydubai flight meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving back in Israel. https://t.co/uipyPt32g7 — Israel National News - Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) September 30, 2026

Sadly, Israelis have to deal with terrorist attacks constantly, which is probably why a number of them jumped into action as soon as they realized an attack was underway. But the FlyDubai flight also provided an example of how people from multiple nationalities and religious backgrounds can work together to save the lives of innocent civilians from a terrorist.

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