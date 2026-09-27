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Israel’s U.S. Ambassador’s Son Might Recover From Palestinian Terror Attack

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
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Israel’s U.S. Ambassador’s Son Might Recover From Palestinian Terror Attack
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, already lost one son to Palestinian terrorism. His other son Neria remains in critical condition, but might possibly recover, according to the latest update after a terrorist vehicle-ramming attack on Israel Defense Forces reservists during a week of major Jewish feasts and numerous Palestinian assaults.

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Amb. Leiter posted his update on X in Hebrew, the Grok translation of which says, “My family and I are grateful to everyone who is praying for us and supporting us during this time. Neria's life is still hanging in the balance, but we have seen some encouraging signs and we are holding onto them with hope.”

Neria is still alive as of Sunday morning, and to paraphrase Cicero, while there’s life, there’s hope. Amb. Leiter has been asking for intercession with God for his son, and he repeated this request. “We believe in the power of prayer, in the fact that the Lord hears prayers and can heal even when healing seems impossible,” he wrote.

“Alongside my deep sense of gratitude to everyone who cares, I ask that the prayers for Neria also include wishes for complete healing for all those who were severely injured by terrorists,” Leiter went on, acknowledging the bigger crisis. “Neria and his friends are the heroes who ensure that we can persevere and prevail in the fight against those who sow murder and destruction. This is a struggle for the future of civilization, no less.”

Related: Israeli Arab Eviscerates El-Sayed’s Holocaust-‘Nakba’ Comparison

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Palestinian terrorism against Israelis has been particularly intense recently in Judea and Samaria, the area that Muslim jihadis and Western leftists deceptively call the “West Bank.” On Yom Kippur and the days following leading up to Sukkot (September 25), there were multiple Palestinian terrorist attacks in this area, including one that killed a father preparing for a Jewish ritual cleansing and the one that put Neria Leiter in critical condition.

The reality that few in the West, including America, want to admit is that the Palestinians have absolutely zero interest in peace. They are not content with 50 Muslim nations; they want Israel to be fully Muslim again also. They do not want control of just a few towns and Judea and Samaria, such as Bethlehem; they want all of Judea and Samaria. It’s the great Muslim recolonization project

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News Topics FAITH | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | TERRORISM | ISLAM

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