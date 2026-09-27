Republicans Need to Put This in a National Ad Right Now

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said something on CNN that Republicans should run in national ads from now until Election Day.

During an appearance on CNN International's Amanpour, host Christiane Amanpour pointed out that plenty of Democrats doubt that the country is ready to elect candidates from the socialist left. She asked Mamdani whether his politics could win nationally, and whether the 2026 midterms would be a referendum on the Democratic Socialists of America, as well as on President Donald Trump.

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"I think this will absolutely translate on a national level," Mamdani told her. "And the reason that I believe that is while we are an exceptional city, it's the greatest city in the world, we also know that the struggles that New Yorkers are facing are the struggles that working class Americans are facing across the country."

That answer is the whole story.

Mamdani doesn't see his win as a fluke of a deep-blue city with its own peculiar politics. He sees it as a model for the rest of the country. The agenda he ran on includes city-owned grocery stores, fare-free buses, and a rent freeze on stabilized apartments — you know, every socialist experiment that has failed time and time again.

According to the mayor, that same playbook is ready to go in Ohio, Georgia, and Arizona.

Amanpour's question reflected a worry many Democrats have. Democrat strategists know very well that moderates decide general elections, and that enthusiasm in a single city is a long way from winning the country. There’s a reason why Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) recruited Gov. Janet Mills to run for the U.S. Senate over Graham Platner. Even though Platner eventually dropped out, his replacement, Troy Jackson, basically a Platner-lite, is running way behind past Democrats who have challenged Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). In fact, according to the RealClearPolitics average, Jackson leads by only 0.9 points. For context, in 2020, Sarah Gideon, the Democrat who opposed Collins, led every single poll and had an average lead of over five points before Collins won by nearly nine points.

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Mamdani nevertheless feels emboldened. He argued that critics also claimed the New Deal couldn't work nationally, and he described that era as a time when the Democrat Party was "not only synonymous with workers, but was also incredibly popular with those that it was seeking to support."

When Amanpour asked whether Democrats had lost that, Mamdani delivered a shot at his own party.

"I do think it is a sad fact that to find ambition in the Democratic Party we often have to look to history books," he said.

.@NYCMayor Mamdani says socialism will take over national politics:



“[Socialism] will absolutely translate on a national level. And the reason that I believe that is while we are an exceptional city. As the greatest city in the world, we also know that the struggles that New… pic.twitter.com/CaNc02evFq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 26, 2026

Here's why that line matters. Mamdani is laying out a plan to remake the Democrat Party in the DSA's image. He also brushed off questions about the socialist label, saying New Yorkers care less about what he calls himself than "whether there's room for them in that description."

Mamdani clearly sees the midterms as a referendum on the DSA as much as on Trump. If Democrats win the House, the socialist wing will take that as a green light. More DSA candidates will run on the Democrat line, and the party will drift even further left than it already has.

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That's where the good news comes in for Republicans. Swing-district Democrats have spent the cycle trying to sound moderate, and the most famous Democrat elected in the last year just told a global audience that his socialist agenda is built for the whole country. Republicans don't need to put words in anyone's mouth. They have the tape.

Republicans would be foolish not to use Mamdani's comments in ads nationwide. The midterms are mere weeks away, and every vulnerable Democrat in America should have to answer one question before then: Do you agree with Zohran Mamdani that socialism "will absolutely translate on a national level"?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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