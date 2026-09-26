The Brewery That Cheered for Trump’s Death Now Chugs Its Own Bitter Medicine

A Wisconsin brewery spent the past year planning a party for the day President Donald Trump dies. Now it is on the verge of being shut down.

And boy, does that feel good.

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Minocqua Brewing Co. may shutter its Madison taproom by the end of the year after the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) revoked brewing permits for both its Minocqua and Madison locations. Owner Kirk Bangstad said Monday that the Madison taproom will likely close while the company keeps fighting the state.

According to the DOR, the brewery hauled beer in from Illinois without the required permits and without paying the required taxes. Naturally, the brewery disputes the state's action and claims, without evidence, that officials are punishing it for its anti-Trump views.

So what has this brewery done?

Back in January, it promised on Facebook, "Free beer, all day long the day he dies,” in reference to Trump. The post continued, "Show us this post when it happens in a few months and we'll make good on that promise."

The company later updated the post with the fine print. "We meant the Madison Taproom because that's open all year, if he dies in the summer, then it's gonna be the Minocqua Taproom," the brewery wrote.

Bangstad is truly a despicable human being. Speaking to Fox News Digital in January, he said he would welcome anyone to the party to celebrate the "impending death of a twice-impeached convicted felon covering up for the largest child sex ring in the history of the United States — someone who has enabled his contemporary American Gestapo to brutally murder two American protesters in a matter of weeks."

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Then came April. After the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where Trump was in attendance, the brewery went back to Facebook. "Well, we almost got #freebeerday," it wrote. "Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle. We'll never know. Regardless, we stand at the ready to pour free beer the day it happens."

Think that’s bad, it gets worse. The brewery also promised half-price beer when Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) dies. "When they announce that McConnell's Faustian dance has finally ended, we're gonna start serving our beer at 'half price,' because we promised #halfpricebeerday on the day they unplug the ventilator," it wrote on Instagram.

Bangstad also founded the Minocqua Brewing Company SuperPAC, which "aims to remove Republican federal and state elected officials who perpetuated the election lies that caused the Insurrection of January 6, 2021, and whose downplaying of the seriousness of COVID-19 caused so many unnecessary deaths in our country," according to the company website. So it's a political operation that happens to sell beer on the side.

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Facing the possible loss of its business, the brewery chose to double down on its disgusting behavior. When Fox News Digital asked for comment, the company took more shots at Trump and repeated that "#freebeerday" is still on for the day he dies. "Reminder, however, no red hats allowed," the brewery added.

The DOR, meanwhile, issued a statement Thursday to Fox News Digital. The department said it "is dedicated to fair and consistent enforcement of alcohol beverage regulations in Wisconsin and takes action when the laws are not followed, as occurred here."

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