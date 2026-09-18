KDJ Week in Review: Trump, Gangsters, and the Death of the UK

There was a tumulus of tasty new stories this week on the Kevin Downey, Jr. Show, which you can (AND SHOULD) listen to every weekday, 9-11 a.m. Eastern at LINEWSRADIO.com, TuneIn.com, or by asking Alexa or Echo, whichever NSA-monitored spy device you may have in your home, to "play one O three Nine LI News Radio." You can also watch the show on Gettr.

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FACT-O-RAMA! Every "smart" device you own is spying on you.

On Friday, I told my patriotic listeners what we are seeing now in America: aficionados of authoritarianism roaming our streets, and how our grandparents' generation managed to redirect the ship toward liberty, freedom, and the American way.

From author Michael Benson's book, Gangsters vs. Nazis: How Jewish Mobsters Battled Nazis in Wartime America, we learned that Judge Nathan Perlman (he was Jewish) was hoisting a few adult beverages in a bar when the German American Bund (they were Nazis) paraded down the street.

Perlman decided he'd had enough of these Nazi shenanigans and the next day called gangster Meyer Lansky (he was Jewish), and asked him if he had an interest in punching some Nazis.

MOB-O-RAMA! Lansky was the GOAT of organized crime.

Related: Bigger Than U.S. Steel: A Tour Through Vegas' Mob Museum with Meyer Lansky II

"I do, Judge," Lansky replied. "Respectfully, you understand we can do better than punch? I know just the crew in Brownsville. The boys in the press call them ‘Murder, Inc."

FACT-O-RAMA! "Murder Inc." was the enforcement arm of the five Mafia families. Their job was to kill people that the mob decided had to go.

Perlman told Lansky that dead Nazis would draw sympathy, but bleeding Nazis would send a message.

On April 20, 1938 (Hitler's birthday), the Nazis threw a shindig at a casino in New York City on East 86th St. Three thousand American Nazis showed up to boogie down. A sodality of Jewish gangsters burst in and began to beat the potato salad out of them. Lansky later described the fight:

We attacked them in the hall and threw some of them out the windows. Most of the Nazis panicked and ran out. We chased them and beat them up, and some of them were out of action for months. Yes, it was violence. We wanted to show them that Jews would not always sit back and accept insults.

The gangsters wore and dropped American Legion hats, leaving the press to assume they were behind the attack.

My point: we've seen actual Nazis, thousands at a time, parading down the street of New York City, and America prevailed.

FACT-O-RAMA! Italian gangster Charlie "Lucky" Luciano, a friend of Lansky, offered to send some of his gang to partake in the carnage. Lansky gratefully demurred, claiming "it was a job for Jews."

Why a New York City judge had Lansky's phone is for you to decide.

Piddington, Oxfordshire

Piddington is a tiny town of roughly 350 people in England that was founded in the 12th century. The UK's globalist reptilian government has decided to send roughly 1,250 male "asylum seekers" to live on an abandoned military base very nearby, meaning the entire population of the town, men, women, and children, will be dwarfed by the male invaders. What could go wrong? Here's a clue:

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Related: Glasgow Women's Assault Crisis Center 'Too Busy' for New Victims. Guess Why.

The town voted 285-26 to secede from the UK. The vote is non-binding, but the message is clear: the people of Piddington don't want the rapey-stabby gang near their historic town. But the prevailing message is much more sinister: the UK government, knowing what will happen, is happy to sacrifice its historic town — and its inhabitants — to the savagery that is bound to happen.

Related: New Inquiry Reveals the Terrifying Truth About Muslim Atrocities Against UK Girls and Women

Butler, Pa.

Arguably, one of the biggest stories of the week was the release of files relating to the attempt on presidential candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pa.

The new files don't answer as many questions as they create.

There are numerous redactions and a bevy of expurgations. We now know the pimply-faced, incel shooter, Thomas Crooks, met with a handful of unidentified individuals before he shot Trump. He had 27 devices and four encrypted email accounts in various countries. Yet, none of those individuals are named, despite the feds having photos, videos, and a license plate of at least one of them.

Trump took to Truth Social to call out the codswallop:

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just said the Butler PA assassination attempt files were ALTERED or DESTROYED by the time he got into office, calling it a "plot to get me OUT OF THE ELECTION" after bombshell revelations



47 says CHRIS WRAY needs to pay a price:



"Everybody knows the… pic.twitter.com/nDT2coqip0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2026

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And here is the spooky part: an "anonymous donor" coughed up the cabbage to have Crooks cremated.

Related: There’s a New Update on the Butler Assassination Attempt, and It Just Got Creepy

Butler, Pa., almost became our generation's Dealy Plaza, and once again, the feds are hiding the truth from We the People.

Despite the deep state's best efforts, we got this. That said, you may want to invest in some "freedom seeds" in case your town becomes the next Piddington.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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