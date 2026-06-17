New Inquiry Reveals the Terrifying Truth About Muslim Atrocities Against UK Girls and Women

A report from the UK proves that the tinfoil hat crowd was right once again: Muslims have been committing barbaric sex crimes against white British girls and women at terrifying rates, and the police, courts, schools, and elected leaders made it all possible.

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The Rape Gang Inquiry Report is hard to read but foolish to ignore. Here are a few fact-grabs that should turn the UK upside down:

Introduction

The scale of the crimes committed is staggering. It has been previously established that, at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma. The true number is probably higher. Pg. 7

The perpetrators bear primary responsibility, yet the institutional failures that enabled them for decades must also be confronted. Pg. 7

Organised networks of perpetrators built coordinated operations that transported victims between locations, supplied them with drugs and alcohol, recorded abuse for distribution and blackmail, and passed girls between multiple adult men. These crimes have been committed for decades, since the 1950s by Pakistanis in particular, and have affected every region of our nation. Pg. 7

Institution failures are an understatement. After reading the report, it's hard to believe that these systematic crimes were not intentional.

Related: Muslim Violence Shakes the UK as England Punishes Its Youngest Patriot

The report claims that the assaults began in 1955, grew worse in the 1970s, and exploded after 1997, when globalist reptile Tony Blair was elected prime minister.

These horrific crimes have only escalated in recent decades, especially following Tony Blair’s 1997 victory and the start of orchestrated mass immigration. Pg. 11

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The pattern of abuse across the UK was largely the same. Muslim men, typically from Pakistan, would ply girls and women, many of them from impoverished neighborhoods, with alcohol and drugs. They would proceed to sexually assault the victims while threatening them to remain silent and, worse, to return for more abuse—or else.

Absolutely laughable for @Keir_Starmer to blame immigration on Brexit and the @Conservatives.



Here's Prime Minister Gordon Brown calling a lifelong Labour voter a “bigoted woman” for daring to question migration levels in 2010.



Tony Blair had opened the floodgates in 1997. pic.twitter.com/zK5YZ8bRqS — Suffragent (@Suffragent_) November 29, 2024

Blair may have opened the floodgates, but Keir Starmer, the current prime minister, stands out as quite the miscreant. From page 147:

While Sir Keir Starmer was the Director of Public Prosecutions, it has been reported that 13,000 suspected rape gang members and paedophiles were let off with warning letters.

While Starmer was keeping the rapists and pedophiles on the street, London Mayor Sadiq Khan repeatedly denied the crimes were happening, even though rape gangs were allegedly "endemic within the capital," as per Susan Hall, the leader of the Conservatives in the London Assembly (Pg. 15).

The fear of being called "Islamophobic" kept many people from speaking out.

A series of reports and analyses from the think tank Policy Exchange have documented how the charge of "Islamophobia" has been deployed to challenge, intimidate or discredit individuals and organisations attempting to highlight the issue. Pg. 134

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FACT-O-RAMA! Not only did police refuse to investigate the appalling rape epidemic, but many cops sexually assaulted the victims, frequently in their patrol cars.

The UK rape gang inquiry report just dropped and it should make your blood boil:



1. At least 250,000 young White girls were groomed, raped, trafficked, and tortured.



2. Perpetrators followed consistent tactics of befriending vulnerable girls as young as 11 with gifts, drugs,… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 16, 2026

As per page 136, the report proclaims that the contemporary legislative framework is "fragmented, inconsistently applied, and deliberately blind to the ethnic and religious patterns documented in this Inquiry." It further states that the ethnicity of some groomers was "either patchy or absent," meaning some police reports didn't record the race or religion of some suspects, suggesting that the number of Muslim attackers may be higher than thought, perhaps as high as 95%.

The vast majority of men involved in these gangs were not convicted. Dr. Taj Hargey, an imam with the Oxford Islamic Congregation, believes the true proportion of gang members who are Muslims to be around 95%. This figure far exceeds the Muslim share of the overall United Kingdom population. The overwhelming majority of the rape gang networks consisted entirely of men from Muslim backgrounds – predominantly of Pakistani heritage, although smaller groups from Somali, Iranian, Syrian, Turkish, and other Muslim origins were also involved. Pg. 7

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Many of the victims weren't only raped, they were also tortured:

Survivors described daily rapes, “red rooms” of extreme torture, trafficking between cities, and institutional disbelief that compounded their suffering. Some girls were even trafficked to the Middle East where they would endure Islamic marriage. Pg 8 90% of those convicted of grooming-related sex crimes "bore distinctively Muslim names" though Muslims only make up 6% of the overall population in the UK. Pg. 154

They (grooming gangs) operated under an honour and shame clan code that treated non-Muslim girls, especially white working-class girls, as property available for sexual use because these girls had no male protectors who could retaliate. Pg. 106

The report calls for the immediate implementation of a Childhood Sexual Exploitation Act (CSEA), which would, among other things, and quite astonishingly, "reverse the presumption that a child can ever consent to sexual activity with an adult, especially in a grooming context."

Related: Speaking Past Each Other: The Linguistic Fracture Behind Britain's Grooming Scandal

In other words, some people in the UK believe that an 11-year-old girl can "consent" to being gang raped, even when her attackers ply her with drugs and alcohol (Pg. 164). The CSEA also calls for prosecuting public officials who refuse to litigate rape gangs out of fear of ticking off the Muslim community or being called a "racist" by media outlets

Last of all, it must criminalise, as we shall elaborate below, any provably culpable failure or refusal on the part of public officials to act on rape gangs for fear of "inflaming community tensions’ or inviting ‘anti-racist’ media scrutiny.

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This anyone who turns a blind eye to these attacks because of political correctness or the deranged fear of being called "Islamophobic" will be criminally charged.

What have we learned?

We have learned that no fewer than 250,000 white women and girls, and likely more, were raped and tortured in the UK by "Asian grooming gangs," which is a phrase used to lead people into thinking the attackers aren't who they largely are: Muslim gang rapists.

We learned that former Prime Minister Tony Blair exacerberated what was already a problem by importing millions of Muslims throughout the UK. Keir Starmer, then the director of public prosecutions, let 13,000 gang rapists and pedophiles walk out of court with nothing more than a strongly worded warning. All the while, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Muslim, pretended the crimes weren't happening.

How the three of them aren't in prison is unfathomable.

Pakistani Muslims make up the lion's share of gang rapists in the UK. When we add Muslims from other nations, Muslims of all nationalities make up to 95% of the suspected savages, even though Muslims make up only 6% of the UK population.

This woman claims she was groomed when she was only 5 years old:

It’s not “history”, Shabana.



I’m from Telford. I was groomed and abused by different men from the age of 5.



I’ve seen countless little girls victimised by Pakistani-Muslim grooming gangs in my hometown.



IT’S STILL GOING ON.



I went on national TV to say that little girls are… https://t.co/xA69qQvpD0 pic.twitter.com/LOT5xmmV5h — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) March 31, 2026

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The report calls for the implementation of the CSEA, which may be difficult considering the UK parliament voted not to investigate the grooming scandal, despite overwhelming evidence that Muslims were raping kids and women with near impunity for decades.

If they didn't care to stop the carnage before, why would they want to do so now?

🚨Parliament votes AGAINST having a National Inquiry into Grooming Gangs.



A very dark day for our country.



To each and every MP who voted not to have this inquiry.



GO FUCK YOURSELVES 🖕 pic.twitter.com/suQlPHxrXg — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) January 8, 2025

One thing can not be denied: Keir Starmer is an animal and belongs in a cage.

The most HATED British Prime Minister in the World’s History pic.twitter.com/wSKfT11u8x — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) June 17, 2026

He is also likely celebrating that guns are rare in the UK.

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