Two Years Later, Hunter Biden Has a New RIDICULOUS Excuse for Joe's Debate Disaster

It's been two years, and the Bidens still can't bring themselves to say the words everyone else has been saying about Joe Biden: cognitive decline.

Oh, what a disaster that was.

Advertisement

Remember when Joe Biden acted all tough and challenged Donald Trump to debate? What a joke. He then went on to deliver the most disastrous performance in televised debate history. He lost his train of thought mid-sentence. He gave rambling, incoherent answers that trailed off into nothing.

Needless to say, the drugs didn't work. pic.twitter.com/3lYHnU476w — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2024

The fallout was immediate and brutal. Polling that already showed Americans doubting Biden's fitness for office got dramatically worse. Democratic officials who had spent months publicly insisting Ol’ Joe was sharp as ever suddenly discovered a newfound concern for "listening to voters." Even Joe Scarborough, who had insisted beforehand that Biden was “cogent,” the best he’d ever been.

“I undersold him when I said he was cogent,” Scarborough said in March 2024. “He’s far beyond cogent. In fact, he’s better than he’s ever been intellectually, analytically. Because he’s been around for 50 years.”

Needless to say, the drugs didn't work. pic.twitter.com/3lYHnU476w — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2024

Scarborough never admitted to lying, but he did admit, after the debate, that Biden shouldn’t continue his campaign. And one by one, all the people who insisted for years that Biden was sharp as a tack lined up to nudge him toward the exit and eventually violently shove him out.

Now Hunter Biden is offering yet another excuse that has nothing to do with cognitive decline. And this one's a doozy. Appearing on the Macrodosing podcast this week, the black sheep of the Biden clan claimed his father's blank, disoriented stare on that debate stage wasn't cognitive decline at all. It was cancer.

Advertisement

ICYMI: Here’s What Democrats Don’t Want You to Know About the Fauci Investigation

"My dad had cancer. My dad, he was, and he didn't know. I mean, we didn't find out until nine months later that he not only had Stage 4 prostate cancer, but he had Stage 4 metastatic bone cancer, which means that it had been metastasizing for over a three-year period of time," Hunter said on the podcast.

Convenient, isn't it? A diagnosis that was publicized nearly a year after the debate is now being retroactively deployed to explain away a moment that had nothing to do with a physical exam and everything to do with Joe Biden's inability to string two sentences together. Cancer doesn't make you forget what question you're answering. Cancer doesn't make you stare blankly into a camera for 90 minutes. Whatever Hunter wants to call it, voters watched that debate with their own eyes, and they didn't need a diagnosis to know what they saw.

The Bidens will never admit to Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. Never. They can keep rolling out new medical explanations every few months if they want. But no diagnosis is going to erase what tens of millions of people watched with their own eyes on that debate stage. Some things you can't blame on cancer.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help PJ Media continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.