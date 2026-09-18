Trump Just Announced That He's Banning These Media Outlets From the White House

Well, President Donald Trump has apparently had enough of certain left-wing media outlets. He's announced that he's banning CNN, Politico, and MSNOW (the media outlet formerly known as MNBC) from the White House. He also announced that these won't be the last and that "other fake new media outlets" will follow.

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Here's what he posted on Truth Social on Friday afternoon:

I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them "alive." Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant "reporting" FAKE NEWS! Media Outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Of course, anyone who's been paying attention knows that Trump has been at odds with these outlets for years, even dating back to his first term.

In 2018, for example, he attempted to revoke Jim Acosta's press credentials when he worked at CNN. After a fiery exchange, the president called Acosta a "rude, terrible person." CNN filed a federal lawsuit, and a judge ruled that the revocation lacked fundamental due process. Trump has long called CNN "fake news" and the "enemy of the people," and he is often irritated with the network's current "it" girl Kaitlan Collins. He also points out frequently that both CNN and MSNOW have declining viewership.

Trump has also accused Politico of existing only because the Joe Biden administration paid for $8 million worth of federal subscriptions for the outlet's Politico Pro premium product.

Trump has tried to ban other media outlets in the past. Last year, he did not allow The Wall Street Journal to travel in the White House press pool. He also banned the Associated Press from the White House press pool and Air Force One for refusing to print "Gulf of America" instead of "Gulf of Mexico," but continued to allow the outlet to attend Karoline Leavitt's press briefings at the time.

"Today we were informed by the White House that if AP did not align its editorial standards with President Donald Trump’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, AP would be barred from accessing an event in the Oval Office. This afternoon AP’s reporter was blocked from attending an executive order signing," the AP responded at the time. "It is alarming that the Trump administration would punish AP for its independent journalism. Limiting our access to the Oval Office based on the content of AP’s speech not only severely impedes the public’s access to independent news, it plainly violates the First Amendment."

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I'm sure we'll hear much more from it in the days to come. Critics will call it unconstitutional. Those in favor will call it reciprocity. And I'm sure there will be plenty of legal battles ahead.

This is a developing story...

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