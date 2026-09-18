Whistleblower Describes Kids Crying as Becerra’s Machine Trafficked Them to Strangers

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton continues to release videos exposing the extent of human trafficking when his Democrat opponent, Xavier Becerra, was HHS secretary and in charge of bringing unaccompanied migrant children into the United States under Joe Biden.

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Becerra lost track of over 330,000 illegal alien children during the Biden open borders crisis. There is video of him complaining to his staff that they were not cycling children through fast enough, comparing the process to an “assembly line.” Basically, HHS would hand kids off to anyone who simply claimed to be a relative. It was all about rushing massive amounts of young foreigners into the United States, regardless of how many of them ended up with traffickers. One contractor who remembers how many children tried to fight being handed off to strangers is speaking out.

🚨 NEW BECERRA WHISTLEBLOWER: We were “accomplices in a human trafficking operation.” Migrant children “cried and refused to get in the vehicle” after Becerra sent them to FAKE relatives. “HHS was giving us paperwork that was not frickin’ verified.” Xavier Becerra turned HHS into the largest child trafficking operation in history. He CANNOT get away with this. — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) September 17, 2026

The interviewer asked, “Do you believe that under Becerra, some of the girls that were under your care might have now been sexually or labor trafficking inside the United States?” The whistleblower answered, “Yes, I believe it did happen. Like, 100% believe it. And possibly worse, honestly.”

The whistleblower introduced himself as Tarek Kadourah and explained that he “was a site supervisor for MVM, the summer of 2021. MVM received a contract with Health and Human Services, [for] kids that were rescued, obviously. Their job was to make sure that they were fed, kept healthy, and then transported to sponsors. But that transportation part is where we came in.”

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Kadourah was a liaison. “Out of the four site supervisors, I was the one on site every day from morning till night, directly liaison between Health and Human Services and the White House,” he clarified. “I was a middleman. So I oversaw everything.” It didn’t take him long to realize something was very wrong and that, far from rescuing kids from traffickers, he was part of a process to hand them off to traffickers.

“The children always seemed to look like they were scared, and uncomfortable, and vulnerable when they were supposed to be safe,” Kadourah recalled. “To me, those kids look like — there's no other way to say it — they were still being trafficked.”

The interviewer asked him what federal immigration agents thought about what was happening. “They were worried, because, I mean, they felt like they were accomplices in a human trafficking operation,” Kadourah said. One agent “was telling me every time he was dropping off some of those kids, they would immediately cry and refuse to get in a van or the vehicle of that sponsor at the drop-off site.”

Kadourah asked the agent whether the children explained why they reacted that way. “And they said they didn't know who those people were. And I, when I said, ‘Well, you know, the agents had paperwork from HHS, saying that, Hey, this person was somehow related to that child, uncle, aunt, sister, whatever, right?’ None of it was verified.”

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MVM was supposedly taking the contracts under the understanding that all of the illegal alien children were going to verified sponsors. But Becerra’s machine didn't meet that expectation. “Health and Human Services was giving us paperwork that was not frickin’ verified. All they were doing was pick up phone calls, and say, ‘Oh, okay, you're so and so's uncle,’ whatever, and then stamping it and moving it forward. They were treating it just like Becerra said, like an assembly line. That's exactly how it ran,” Kadourah exclaimed.

The federal agents were “noticing a pattern. When it's not just one or two children crying, refusing to get in a vehicle with strangers, but it's like 20, 30 of them crying, saying, ‘We don't know who these people are. That's not my aunt, uncle.’ That raised a lot of red flags, and I think that's when they completely shut me out,” Kadourah remembered. There was no room in the assembly line for any person with a shred of conscience.

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