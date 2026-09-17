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Homeless Dog Evades Euthanasia, Joins the Border Patrol

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
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Homeless Dog Evades Euthanasia, Joins the Border Patrol
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

Chloe was a dog with no home and the animal shelter was going to put her down. Then she got to attend the Border Patrol’s Canine Academy, and now she’s helping change lives.

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Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared the wonderful story of how a homeless New Mexico pup found a place with a federal agency and is now helping hospital patients and victims of critical incidents to recover.

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      Read Also: America 250: It’s Constitution Day!

This is a story you definitely will not hear in the mainstream media, which constantly demonizes the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and especially Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). CNN and The Washington Compost would hate for anyone to hear about Border Patrol saving dogs, just as the lefty media never covers stories of Border Patrol saving human lives.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is proud of its K-9 recruits and how the dogs are vital members of the team. “Chloe’s journey is a powerful reminder that with patience, purpose and a second chance, extraordinary things are possible,” said Miguel Carrillo, who is a U.S. Border Patrol agent and Chloe’s handler. “She is serving those who serve our nation, and her work is already making a meaningful difference.”

     Read Also: Beach City Commission Objects to Candidate for Not Being — Guatemalan Enough?

Chloe is not an exception when it comes to dos finding a crowd of friends and admirers within DHS. Below is a fun story about a dog that CBP says terrifies even the Boogeyman.

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DHS’s K-9 dogs play a crucial role in identifying and stopping deadly terrorism.

We could all use a good news story now and then amid the avalanche of terrorism, crime, and corruption reports. And what could be better than tales of heroic dogs?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BORDER PATROL | BORDER SECURITY | DHS | LOUISIANA

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