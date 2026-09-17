Homeless Dog Evades Euthanasia, Joins the Border Patrol

Chloe was a dog with no home and the animal shelter was going to put her down. Then she got to attend the Border Patrol’s Canine Academy, and now she’s helping change lives.

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Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared the wonderful story of how a homeless New Mexico pup found a place with a federal agency and is now helping hospital patients and victims of critical incidents to recover.

NEW: A homeless dog that was found wandering the streets of Deming, NM, then rescued from a high-kill shelter after she was put on a euthanasia list has a new lease on life after she graduated from the U.S. Border Patrol's Canine Academy in El Paso, TX. "Chloe" is now serving as a Border Patrol K-9 based out of Louisiana and also works as a Critical Incident Response Canine for CBP after completing a five-week training course. She also provides emotional support at local hospitals. CBP statement: “Chloe’s journey is a powerful reminder that with patience, purpose and a second chance, extraordinary things are possible,” said Miguel Carrillo, U.S. Border Patrol agent, and Chloe’s handler. “She is serving those who serve our nation, and her work is already making a meaningful difference.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 17, 2026

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This is a story you definitely will not hear in the mainstream media, which constantly demonizes the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and especially Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). CNN and The Washington Compost would hate for anyone to hear about Border Patrol saving dogs, just as the lefty media never covers stories of Border Patrol saving human lives.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is proud of its K-9 recruits and how the dogs are vital members of the team. “Chloe’s journey is a powerful reminder that with patience, purpose and a second chance, extraordinary things are possible,” said Miguel Carrillo, who is a U.S. Border Patrol agent and Chloe’s handler. “She is serving those who serve our nation, and her work is already making a meaningful difference.”

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Chloe is not an exception when it comes to dos finding a crowd of friends and admirers within DHS. Below is a fun story about a dog that CBP says terrifies even the Boogeyman.

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When the call comes to protect the homeland, BORTAC K9 Diablo is always ready. Stay vigilant, Diablo. #k9 #k9unit #dog #dogs #lawenforcement https://t.co/Mi0FcYc5PI — El Paso Sector Border Patrol (@USBPChiefEPT) September 10, 2026

DHS’s K-9 dogs play a crucial role in identifying and stopping deadly terrorism.

An illegal alien was arrested after El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents in California found 119lbs of meth hidden in her car. Thanks to our K-9 teams and agents, $105K worth of meth won't be hitting the streets. ➡️ https://t.co/84e5k6fvKP https://t.co/sbdsG749gY — CBP (@CBP) April 28, 2025

We could all use a good news story now and then amid the avalanche of terrorism, crime, and corruption reports. And what could be better than tales of heroic dogs?

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