Glasgow Women's Assault Crisis Center 'Too Busy' for New Victims. Guess Why.

June has been a brutal month for the UK: a bundle of diversity tried to decapitate a special needs man in Belfast, a "multiculturalist" raped a two-year-old girl to death, a 17-year-old girl was stabbed in the neck, and the Rape Gang Inquiry revealed that roughly 250,000 UK women and girls were sexually assaulted by Muslims, crushing the Home Office 2020 study stating that Muslim "grooming gangs" are a far-right conspiracy and that white guys were committing the atrocities:

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For many in Britain today the term “grooming gang” immediately suggests Pakistani-heritage Muslim men abusing white girls, but the Home Office researchers now tell us that “research has found that group-based offenders are most commonly White.” A powerful modern racial myth has been exploded. What started as a far-right trope had migrated into the mainstream, meeting little resistance along the way. In 2011, the Times and its chief investigative reporter, Andrew Norfolk, claimed to have uncovered a new ethnic crime threat, shrouded until then in a supposed “conspiracy of silence.”

What is the UK's Home Office? It is similar to our Department of Homeland Security (DHS) but with more clowns.

IRONY-O-RAMA! England's Home Office "plays a fundamental role in the security and economic prosperity of the UK." It is also responsible for border security, reducing crime, fighting terrorism, and controlling immigration. There is NO WAY it could have missed the rape epidemic that has been plaguing the UK and Western Europe for decades. The Home Office hid it. Can I prove that? No, because Keir Starmer's Labour Party voted overwhelmingly to not investigate the matter early in 2025.

Please call your member of parliament and tell them that the hundreds of thousands of little girls in Britain who were, and are still are, being systematically, horrifically gang-raped deserve some justice in this world.



This is vitally important or it will just keep happening. https://t.co/W5pxLsLdaz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

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As the world opens its eyes to the savagery Muslim men have brought to the women of the UK, Glasgow, Scotland, has hit a boiling point.

The Operation Mockingbird media mopes at the BBC reported last week (reluctantly, I suspect) that sexual assaults in Glasgow have hit an all-time high.

HALLELUJAH-O-RAMA! Great news for the UK: Justice Secretary Neil Gray, is, assuredly, "concerned" about the record-high number of assaults.

How could the UK government have not seen this coming?

Here is a clue that should have alerted them: the Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis Center announced in February 2026 that they are no longer allowing "new" victims into their doors because they are inundated with an “unprecedented demand” for help from rape survivors. In other words, there is no more room at the inn for rape victims, and the government didn't care enough to provide more funding.

Two Scottish crisis clinics claimed they had "reached a point where the gap between need and resource is unsustainable."

Reminder: Women are being raped so often in Glasgow, the rape crisis centre had to close its waiting list.



This doesn't require more funding or better street lighting, it requires mass deportations. https://t.co/CgQ03YB6Ma pic.twitter.com/adaxql9F5q — No Chance (@MrNChance) June 29, 2026

Good news! The UK revealed this week that it will kick out 45,000 invaders who have committed crimes or bombed their bids to seek asylum. Bad news! It will take a decade to remove them.

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AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM-O-RAMA! Since taking office, the Trump administration has deported more than 605,000 illegals, and another 1.9 million have left on their own. The border is tight, and few, if any, illegals are sneaking in. In 2025, we saw the first negative net migration in 50 years. Suck it, Keir Starmer!

The terrifying rape stats just happen to coincide with a record-setting explosion in "international migration" into Scotland over the last few years.

Muslims make up only 7.9% of the Glasgow population, yet, according to Dr. Taj Hargey, an imam with the Oxford Islamic Congregation, they are responsible for almost every gang rape in the UK:

The vast majority of men involved in these gangs were not convicted. Dr. Taj Hargey, an imam with the Oxford Islamic Congregation, believes the true proportion of gang members who are Muslims to be around 95%. This figure far exceeds the Muslim share of the overall United Kingdom population. The overwhelming majority of the rape gang networks consisted entirely of men from Muslim backgrounds – predominantly of Pakistani heritage, although smaller groups from Somali, Iranian, Syrian, Turkish, and other Muslim origins were also involved. Pg. 7

Imagine what the UK crime rate will look like in 10 years.

Is there hope for the women of Glasgow? Maybe.

A new film, Citizen Vigilante, depicts the dizzying Muslim crime rate throughout Europe, and people are waking up. Western civilization isn't happy, and the New World Order miscreants who orchestrated this calamity are likely sleeping with one eye open.

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Related: 'Citizen Vigilante': The Film About Muslim Atrocities That Is Opening Eyes and Terrifying the Globalists

None of this had to happen. Shipping Islam into the West wasn't an experiment. Nor was it done because of Middle Eastern wars or because of the myth of "climate change." They were sent here to eradicate us.

Here are some inconvenient truths about Muslims in America:

Muslims make up 1.3% of the U.S. population

Roughly 35% of Muslims are aged 18–29, compared with 14% of Christians

There are 4.5 million Muslims here, and that number is expected to double by 2050

Muslims are roughly 100% more likely to explode than Christians

FACT-O-RAMA! I searched for a list of Christian suicide bombers and the internet was unable to locate one.

Now is a really, really good time to stand up and be heard. Diversity isn't strength; it's national suicide.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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