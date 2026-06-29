'Citizen Vigilante': The Film About Muslim Atrocites That Is Opening Eyes and Terrifying the Globalists

As a 37-year comedy veteran, I believe I'm pretty good at "reading the room," and I believe the room, in this case, Western civilization, has turned a corner: we've finally had enough of the Islamic rape and murder epidemics terrorizing mostly white Christian girls and women in the West.

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We've seen a series of events — and heinous crimes — unfold in the last month that are shaking the world and scaring the globalist, New World Order lizard people to their Godless core.

Here is a timeline of crimes and victories we've seen in the past month:

June 1: Vikrum Digwa is convicted in the UK of killing 18-year-old Henry Nowak for "being racist." Police video shows the cops handcuffing Nowak, who was bleeding out, believing Digwa's story of "bigotry," before launching an investigation. Digwa was never cuffed. His brother and mother helped to deceive the cops and hide the murder weapon. Neither is charged.

Newly released police bodycam footage from just after the murder of Henry Nowak.



Digwa: “But I’ve been racially attacked.”



The officer: “I know, mate, I know,” and adds: “I’m not saying you’ve done anything, mate.”



Digwa moans about being tired and police lights hurting his… pic.twitter.com/DS4LqRDpy1 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 26, 2026

June 8: A bundle of diversity attempts to behead a special needs man in Ireland. The attack is caught on video. Riots erupt in Belfast. Other cities quickly join them. Attacks by Muslim invaders continue, including a 17-year-old girl who is stabbed in the neck, leaving the police befuddled as to a motive. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, recently clown-slapped in national elections, decides the problem isn't Islam but rather social media, which is bringing the inconvenient news to everyone. He decides the answer is to ban British kids under 16 from social media apps.

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We are banning social media access for under 16s.



These days kids must find their feet in a world where technology intrudes into every area of their life.



I just can’t let that go on anymore. So we’re giving children their childhoods back. pic.twitter.com/jn7iQrcwk8 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 15, 2026

June 16: The UK Rape Gang Inquiry is released, revealing that as many as 250,000 British girls and women, almost all of them white, have been raped by mostly Pakistani Muslims with near impunity. One of the authors suggests that 95% of the attackers are Muslim, with 84% being Pakistani.

FACT-O-RAMA! From page 147 of the report: "While Sir Keir Starmer was the Director of Public Prosecutions, it has been reported that 13,000 suspected rape gang members and paedophiles were let off with warning letters."

June 19: A man of "unreleased origin" throws a three-year-old child into a crocodile enclosure. He is deemed "too mentally unfit" for an investigation and is quickly released from jail. We still don't know if the over-the-top mentally ill attacker is an "asylum seeker." Later that day, the film Citizen Vigilante, a movie about an American in Europe who goes to war against Muslim savagery and those who allow it, is released in U.S. theaters. Few pay attention.

FARCE-O-RAMA! After ignoring violent, bloody Muslim aggression for decades, the UK stated in 2024 that climate change posed a greater threat to the UK than terrorism.

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The movie, written and directed by German filmmaker Uwe Boll, is an inconvenient truth that the globalists don't want their people to see: an accurate portrayal of Muslim atrocities against white Europeans and, worse (to them), with a hopeful ending.

GRAPHIC WARNING: You can see a clip from the movie here.

There is no greater promotion for art than banning it, and Germany did just that.

Germany refused to grant the movie an age rating, thereby preventing its theatrical release. That's when Elon Musk stepped in.

Musk, whom some of the 21st century's most brilliant political pundits believed saved free speech and was instrumental in President Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, posted the film on Twitter/X for free this past weekend.

Twitter has exploded over Citizen Vigilante. It was viewed at least 15.5 million times in the first 48 hours it was released on Twitter/X.

June 27: An African "multiculturalist" is arrested for raping a two-year-old girl to death in Chertsey, UK. The internet is reacting as you'd think they would.

2 year old girl raped and murdered by a migrant



This is the moderate response https://t.co/EwmPj2rATD pic.twitter.com/YxFndlvSaX — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) June 27, 2026

June 28: Two days after Musk releases Citizen Vigilante, 4,000 rape and "grooming" cases are magically "discovered" in London, despite Mayor Sadiq Khan claiming repeatedly they had never occurred.

June has been an eye-opening month for England and the world. People have finally had enough of the religion of "peace."

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The movie is harsh but accurate. I do not in any way support or condone "vigilantism," but this movie kept me cheering. I won't give away much other than to say I watched it three times in one day. The movie left me angry and yet optimistic. The left will call you a "racist" for watching a feel-good movie that stands up to true Muslim aggression, rather than bending a knee to it.

Diversity attacked an English family taking a walk. The U.S. is next.



STAND UP.https://t.co/setxkA3SGM — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) June 29, 2026

Related: Texas Jihad Update: It's WAY Worse Than We Thought

I hate when people give away too much information about a movie I haven't seen, so I will end with this: watch this movie before it disappears or, worse, before it's too late: