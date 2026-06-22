The Morning Briefing: Did UK Diversity Policies Feed a Child to Crocodiles? Let This Be the Last Straw

Dear Kruiser devotees: You'll notice our lad is out today. While I am honor-bound not to tell you where he is, I can assure you that he is healthy, safe, and possibly enjoying whatever Father's Day IPAs are still left in the fridge.

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FACT-O-RAMA! KIDDING! Kruiser is both Polish and Irish. There is no such thing as "leftover IPAs."

Though I'd prefer to kick off the week with something positive, there is quite the williwaw forming in the UK, and frankly, it's overdue.

Something posing as a human being threw a three-year-old toddler into the crocodile enclosure at a zoo in the UK last week. The child was mauled but is still alive.

The news media did what the news media does and reported the story somewhat accurately at first, as you can see here:

Horrified witnesses left in tears after toddler 'thrown' into crocodile pit 'by mentally disabled man' and left critical after being rescued by zoo owner's wife https://t.co/wKjCPd5LxB — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 19, 2026

Then the media did what it always does again: Once they realized that the fiend who chucked the boy into the croc pit was rumored to be of a "protected class" in the UK, they changed the story to defend the guilty. After all, imagine a headline that reads like this: "Crazed Muslim Man Tosses White Baby Into Crocodile Exhibit." That just might leave people in the UK feeling somewhat "Islamophobic," and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will not allow that kind of intolerance in the nation he is busily driving off a cliff.

FACT-O-RAMA! Though Starmer was largely silent after a Sudanese bundle of diversity recently tried to cut off the head of a white special-needs man, and even had less to say about the damning rape gang inquiry showing that 250,000 white women and girls were sexually assaulted by immigrants, with near impunity, he had plenty to say when a white lad went on a revenge attack and slashed five so-called asylum seekers.

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For the record, the police have not released the name of the suspect or a photo. The zoo has not provided any security camera footage. We do not know the identity of the accused, nor do we know if he is an "asylum seeker." We do know he was with a group of "vulnerable adults" and there were caretakers with them who were described as "English."

So we know the ethnicity of the caretakers, but not of the suspect. I smell a stink badger in the perfume aisle....

As someone who writes a lot about crime, I can't tell you this: When the police don't release a name or picture of a suspect, it's usually because they don't want you to know who he/she/ and frequently they/them is.

FACT-O-RAMA! That last "they/them" I mentioned is a reminder that trans crimes are frequently hidden, too, especially those pesky mass shootings that a lot of them have been committing lately.

Absolutely appalling.



No one should face violence on our streets. The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this - he will face the full force of the law.



My thoughts are with those who are injured and I thank the police and the emergency… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 20, 2026

REMINDER-O-RAMA! Belfast, Ireland, saw several nights of riots after the gruesome video of the Sudanese headhunter was released. Self-preservation is a natural response to such violence, and the globalist reptilians who believe that white Westerners will embrace "political correctness" and silently walk into their own extinction should remember that every city in Japan and Germany was reduced to rubble by the parents and grandparents of those the New World Order seeks to eliminate today. Underestimating the West's resolve to fight has always resulted in the crushing defeat of our enemies.

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🚨 BREAKING: A 36-year-old white Scottish man is being investigated by Counter Terrorism Police after five people were stabbed in Edinburgh



He said after his arrest: "I'm protecting the country from these fucking Muslim bastards raping our young daughters" pic.twitter.com/ssrecw0hgi — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 20, 2026

Related: New Inquiry Reveals the Terrifying Truth About Muslim Atrocities Against UK Girls and Women

As reporters began to realize that the 30-year-old who tossed the child into the croc pen may, allegedly, be a Muslim, the entire narrative changed.

Suddenly, the child wasn't hurled into the enclosure; he merely "landed" there.

This piece of news media feculence claimed the toddler "fell" into the enclosure, despite the 4-foot barricade around it.

The suspect, initially charged with attempted murder, was then released from jail for being "too mentally unfit" for the police to interview, despite being mentally fit to understand that crocodiles will eat toddlers. You'll notice the crazy man didn't take the toddler to the refreshment stand. He fed the boy to the crocs.

The animal who threw a boy into a crocodile pen was deemed "mentally unfit" to be interviewed and released on bail. The narrative is changing. The media is now saying the toddler "landed" in the croc pit.



White kids are now gator bait and thats ok in the UK.



Is the attacker a… pic.twitter.com/bR3S9YCSZA — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) June 20, 2026

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Twitter/X's community notes staff noticed the change as well.

BREAKING: Man arrested after toddler ended up in crocodile enclosure 'not fit for interview' and releasedhttps://t.co/eBomHyjDvC — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 19, 2026

If the UK media can't hide the reality of Muslim atrocities, the police will step in and do their best to do so, including "toning down" the statements of grief-stricken family members who agonize after their kids are slaughtered by diversity:

Police guided a grieving mother to soften her words after her daughter was stabbed 23 times by a Sudanese asylum seeker – fearing another Southport. https://t.co/7ZWaZdu76X — Toby Young (@toadmeister) June 21, 2026

The children and grandchildren of England's greatest generation, who faced down the tyrants of Germany, Italy, and Japan, are now nothing more than rape bait and crocodile food in their own nation, and their elected leaders orchestrated the calamity.

And something similar is happening in the U.S.:

Related: Texas Jihad Update: It's WAY Worse Than We Thought

These attacks aren't just going to go away. Let's hope Keir Starmer resigns in disgrace Monday, and perhaps England can start to remove the cancer that its citizens aren't even allowed to discuss: Islam.

I will be talking about this today on The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show, which you can AND SHOULD listen to worldwide at LINEWSRADIO.COM FROM 9:00-11:00 a.m/ EST every Monday-Friday.

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Ok, now let's lighten up a bit. Here are some articles I like and think you may too:

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VIP Goodness!

A Pervert School Board Member and Endangering Kids for Ideology

Florida Man Friday: Beached Whale? No, That's a Beached Jeep.

After Horrifying UK Report, Irish Councilor Calls for Nationality, Ethnicity in Crime Data

Adventures in The Patriarchy™: Liberation By Pimp

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The Mothership Speaks!

DHS Says Iranian World Cup Team Tried to Smuggle IRGC Members Into the United States

'I'm Done Talking to You': Ellison Walks Out on Fraud Questions

Trump Just Slapped Down This Iranian Scheme for Strait of Hormuz

Humza Yousaf Wastes NO Time Turning Edinburgh 'Attack' Into 'Muslims Are the Real Victims' – Gets BODIED

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NYT Turns Father’s Day Into ‘Trans Dads’ Day — And Proves How Out of Touch They Really Are

The Reactions to This Trump Podcast Quote Have Been Absolutely Hilarious

Jessica Tarlov's 'He COULD Be a Weird, Gay Vegan BUT' Save for James Talarico? OOF-LOL! Not Helping, Girl

Sunday Smiles

Yes - Were Democrats Always This Dumb?

Solstice-Aligned 5,000-Year-Old Monument ‘Once in a Lifetime Find’, Say Archaeologists

Adam Schiff's Latest Elon Musk Wealth Grab Fantasy Is Even Worse Than It Sounds





OK, let's really kick the fun into high gear by looking at baby pigs:

Just look at these baby piglets, or as some like to call them, cute little bacon bits. pic.twitter.com/H4TepsS2sZ — DS | Wild Bloom 🌿 (@DSWildBloom86) June 20, 2026





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via GIPHY

Mad Bomb Shouts to Patriot Yaboo for creating this piece of beauty! Please give him a "like" and a follow!

PS AI KDJ is way better-looking than real KDJ!





Turn up the volume if you're at work so that the purple-haired tundra wook in the next cubicle can hear it!

FACT-O-RAMA! I sign off every radio show with "Be free, stay free."

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DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: CNBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: Yahoo Finance

Radio: BBC

New Media: Daily Wire



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

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