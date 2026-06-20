David Hearn, a 67-year-old former U.S. Olympic canoe racer from Bethesda, Md., now stands at the center of an ugly fight over the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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U.S. Park Police arrested Hearn Friday after he touched a loose piece of the pool's new blue lining. Hearn says he didn't peel, break, or destroy anything.

NEW: Three-time US Olympian arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.



67-year-old former Olympic canoeist David Hearn says he was finishing up a 52-mile bike ride when he went by the reflecting pool.



Hearn claims he was simply touching a… pic.twitter.com/CLTJ811B72 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 20, 2026

From KSAT:

One man arrested was David Hearn, 67, of Bethesda, Maryland, who owned a company that made composite used to build watercraft. He said he stopped by the pool during his 64-mile bike ride Friday to see what was going on. Hearn, a former Olympic canoe racer, told The Associated Press that he reached into the pool because he wanted to examine the peeling new coating. He said he briefly touched a chunk that was still attached to the side of the pool, then let go shortly after a park worker told him to. But, Hearn said, he was then detained by National Guard troops and Park Police for five hours before being released Friday night. “I'm a curious citizen,” Hearn said in a telephone interview. “I reached down to see what it felt like. It was very rubbery.”

A court date is expected next month.

President Donald Trump said federal authorities made multiple arrests tied to vandalism at the newly renovated pool, and he said the water may have to be drained for repairs.

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His claim hasn't yet been matched by a full public case list from federal agencies. The named arrest still puts a hard question before the country: why is a national memorial getting treated like a target at all?

Read More: Pro-Algae Eco Activists Oppose the Cleanup of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

The Reflecting Pool isn't a splash pad or campaign backdrop. The National Park Service calls it one of the most recognizable sites in Washington, D.C. and a key part of the Lincoln Memorial landscape, sitting in the sightline of Lincoln, the Washington Monument, and the long American memory of union, emancipation, sacrifice, and victory. When somebody scars a place like that, the act carries more than a repair bill.

The political left has grown far too comfortable treating desecration as speech when the target fits its mood. The Lincoln Memorial was closed temporarily in 2023 after “Free Gaza” graffiti was painted in red near the Reflecting Pool, and authorities responded to the National Mall scene. Federal prosecutors have treated similar language as possible threat language against Trump.

Some coverage rushed to frame Trump's vandalism claims as unsupported, as if a president noticing damage at a national landmark were the real scandal. KSAT is one of those media outlets that openly questioned Trump's claims.

“We’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool," he posted on his social media site Friday night. "Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed.” He offered no details to substantiate his claim. Agencies responsible for law enforcement and upkeep on the National Mall — the U.S. Park Police, National Park Service and Interior Department — did not respond to requests for comment. Trump on Saturday followed up by posting that Park Police “have arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing our Nations magnificent Reflecting Poll," correcting his spelling to “Pool” later. He went on: "Who would do such a thing? These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail!”

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A named arrest was already in view, an anti-Trump marking near the site was already in public view, and law enforcement silence on every detail doesn't make vandalism imaginary. It means the public should demand facts, arrests, charges, and accountability.

If vandals touched the Reflecting Pool out of politics, boredom, contempt, or pure spite, the motive is secondary; the deed tells us enough. America's enemies don't always arrive with uniforms or manifestos. Occasionally they bring spray paint, chemicals, knives, or a hand reaching for what should've been left alone.

PJM readers already know why stories like this need daylight. The culture won’t defend itself, and the national press too often treats contempt for America as a mood instead of a warning sign. Join PJ Media today and use promo code FIGHT to claim the current discount.