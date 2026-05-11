Fetterman Is so Done With the Left’s Reflecting Pool Tantrum

Matt Margolis | 3:39 PM on May 11, 2026
AP Photo/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump’s overhaul of the long-neglected reflecting pool has become the latest target for the usual Trump-hating mob, which now seems to object to basic maintenance if the wrong man orders it. The pool had been leaking for years, suffered algae blooms, and was wasting millions of gallons of water annually.

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That inconvenient reality keeps getting buried under performative outrage. Trump said the project could be done for about $1.8 million, and the Interior Department’s latest contract value is $13.1 million, according to the New York Times.

The New York Times tried to dress that up as a scandal, but even its own report admitted the pool has had chronic leaks and algae problems for decades.

The government awarded that firm a no-bid contract last month, bypassing the requirement to seek competing offers by saying that the situation was so urgent that any delay would cause “serious injury” to the government. The government has not publicly said what that injury would have been.

Instead, it has cited Mr. Trump’s desire to get the work done before the country’s 250th birthday on July 4.

Public contracting records do not say why the contract’s cost increased so sharply on Friday. Katie Martin, a spokeswoman for the Interior Department, said that the higher price “reflects the effort necessary to expedite the timeline of completing the leak prevention coating project — more people, more materials, more equipment and longer hours ahead of our 250th.”

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Democrats and their media cheerleaders have been pretending that this is some grotesque vanity project. That would be more convincing if the reflecting pool hadn’t been visibly in rough shape. Images of the green, grimy pool have been making the rounds online, which tends to undercut the “nothing to see here” routine. It turns out a filthy, leaking monument does not magically become a masterpiece just because social media influencers, in an effort to get more clicks, decided that a much-needed renovation was the latest constitutional crisis to feign outrage over.

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There was also a far pricier alternative on the table. Previous plans reportedly called for a full granite replacement that would have cost roughly $301 million and taken years, so the outrage over a project that is being done for a fraction of that price is especially rich.

That brings us to Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who seems to be one of the few Democrats still capable of noticing when his party has gone off the rails. He blasted the whining on X, saying, “Stop this henpecking.”

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Fetterman has been pushing back on his party’s most reflexive anti-Trump posturing for months, and he continues to sound more grounded than the professional outrage machine on his side of the aisle that apparently believes the reflecting pool should be left to rot in disrepair.

In the end, here’s what’s happening: Trump is restoring a national landmark that had been neglected for years. The left is furious because that restoration might make him look good, and Fetterman just cut through the noise with a simple message: get over it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

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NEWS & POLITICS

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOHN FETTERMAN THE NEW YORK TIMES AMERICA 250

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