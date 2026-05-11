Voters Trust Electronic Voting Systems, but They Shouldn’t

To this day, Democrats insist that Russia hacked the 2016 election to elect Trump. This is par for the course with them, because they’ve questioned every Republican presidential victory for over a quarter century. Ironically, the election they’re most confident about is the 2020 election, which they claim was the “most secure election in history,” even though it clearly wasn’t. In fact, Trump officials are promising that declassified evidence showing that President Donald Trump legitimately won in 2020 will be coming soon and that even arrests will be made in connection with the election.

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With distrust running this deep on both sides of the aisle, you'd think voters would be laser-focused on the security of the systems actually counting their ballots.

Think again.

A new Rasmussen Reports poll finds that 59% of Americans at least somewhat trust current electronic voting systems. That's a remarkable number to me, especially in light of recent testimony about just how easy it is to hack these systems.

How concerned are you about this situation?



All Voters -

47% Very concerned

23% Somewhat concerned

15% Not very concerned

10% Not at all concerned

5% Not sure



Concerned By Party -

DEM: 65%

IND: 61%

GOP: 85%

All Voters: 70% https://t.co/drpyX9V0FD — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 11, 2026

Last September, attorney Peter Ticktin filed sworn testimony in federal court from a Venezuelan whistleblower — an engineer who worked inside the Smartmatic system that rigged elections in Venezuela from 2003 through 2016. The witness drew a direct line between Smartmatic's Venezuelan vote-rigging operation and the structural vulnerabilities found in Mesa County's (Colorado) Dominion forensic images. According to the testimony, Dominion's system architecture shares core elements with Smartmatic, making it susceptible to manipulation using the same methods and enabling the flipping of results without detection.

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And here's the kicker about those modems. Even though election officials test Dominion machines before every election and confirm that the modems are switched off, according to the engineer's testimony, those modems can be switched back on remotely.

The "off" switch is theater.

The witness also testified that Dominion systems were built with Chinese components and designed in part by former Smartmatic engineers — the same engineers who built a system specifically designed to steal elections. His conclusion was blunt: Dominion systems were not secure and aren’t auditable in U.S. elections.

Yet, the legacy media has given this sworn federal court testimony exactly zero coverage — because acknowledging it would require asking questions the press has decided it doesn't want answered. Remember, it was Dominion Voting Systems that sparked the most controversy after the 2020 election.

In fact, as PJ Media reported back in November 2020, after Election Day, President Trump warned that as many as 2.7 million Trump votes were deleted and switched to Biden in Pennsylvania and other states using Dominion Voting Systems. On top of that, Democrats in Congress had previously been warned about the vulnerabilities of electronic voting machines. Dominion successfully sued multiple conservative news outlets for reporting on questions involving the integrity of their voting machines. The Venezuelan engineer whistleblower’s testimony certainly should have gotten more attention than it has.

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And if more people knew about it, it would change how they feel. In fact, when Rasmussen asked voters about it directly — explaining that a Venezuelan engineer whistleblower had provided sworn testimony in federal court that he had previously accessed American electronic election systems to interfere with results without detection — the response was striking. Concern spiked across the board. 85% of Republicans, 75% of Democrats, and 61% of unaffiliated voters said they were at least somewhat concerned.

Recommended: Bombshell Evidence About the 2020 Election Is Coming

The media blackout is doing the heavy lifting here. Without it, public confidence in electronic voting would crater. Among voters who say it's Very Important to prevent election cheating — majorities of every political category, including 79% of Republicans, 64% of Democrats, and 58% of independents — 43% don't put much trust in electronic voting systems, and 62% are Very Concerned about the Venezuelan engineer's testimony.

What I found particularly interesting is that 51% of Democrats say they place a lot of trust in electronic voting systems, while only 16% of Republicans and 26% of independents share that confidence. And 56% of Kamala Harris voters have a lot of trust in these machines, while only 12% of Trump voters do. So a majority of the party that spent years screaming about hacked elections now trusts the machines completely.

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Weird.

The picture emerging from this poll isn't complicated. When voters don't know about the Venezuelan engineer's testimony, close to six in 10 shrug and say that the machines are probably fine. When they find out, concern becomes nearly universal. The problem isn't that Americans can't handle the truth — it's that the media is working overtime to make sure they never hear it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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