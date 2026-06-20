The Left Hates Trump so Much That It's Trying to Sabotage the Reflecting Pool

The Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool has become the latest target in the left's war on anything Donald Trump touches, and the radical left isn't even trying to hide it anymore.

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According to reports circulating on social media, the National Guard and Park Police have ramped up patrols around the reflecting pool amid threats from leftists vowing to sabotage the recently renovated landmark. Independent journalist Nick Sortor sounded the alarm on the brazen plot.

"American workers are pushing around the clock to finish the pool by July 4, but liberals have a vested interest in destroying it for some reason," Sortor wrote.

We all know the reason: Trump Derangement Syndrome.

It's truly a shame how badly these people want to humiliate our country on the world stage, and they're not even subtle about it anymore.

President Trump confirmed on Friday in a Truth Social post that vandals damaged the newly renovated pool, and he didn't hold back. Trump pointed out that his administration has cleaned, renovated, and beautified more than 45 monuments and memorials, 28 statues, and 22 fountains in the nation's capital, and that Washington, D.C., has gone from a crime-ridden disaster to one of the safest cities in the country on his watch.

"We've had some real problems with vandalism at the beautiful reflecting pool," Trump wrote. "Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the pool; they've also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed."

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Days before Trump's birthday on June 14 and the UFC event held at the White House, someone carved "86 47" into the grass on the National Mall itself. The U.S. Park Police are reportedly investigating that incident too.

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Trump said the vandals used chemicals similar to those deployed elsewhere on the National Mall in an apparent effort to destroy and demean the freshly completed work. He also called out ABC's Jonathan Karl by name, saying the reporter was caught on camera sticking his hand into the pool and trying to tear off the sealant on the surface.

Trump said the algae plaguing the pool is now 75% gone and that the damaged section, which he described as small, will be repaired early next week.

"It's a shame that the radical left lunatics, most likely Dumocrats, who have spent their lives trying to ruin our country, are free to do so," Trump wrote, adding that law enforcement is actively investigating the situation.

On Thursday, a video surfaced showing the phrase "86 47" painted on the bottom of the pool. It's the latest entry in a disturbing pattern.

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Think about that for a second. These people are so consumed by hatred for one man that they're willing to deface national monuments, vandalize sacred public spaces, and scrawl assassination-coded slogans into the grass just to make a point. They don't care about the country. They don't care about the symbols that belong to all Americans, regardless of party. They hate Trump so much that they'll destroy anything out of spite.

This is who the left has become. Not protesters with grievances, but vandals with grudges, willing to wreck a national treasure rather than let Trump's D.C. cleanup succeed. The investigations are ongoing, but the message from radical leftists is already loud and clear: if Trump built it, they want it destroyed.

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