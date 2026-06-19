Hillary Accidentally Revealed the Dems' Big Secret About Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton sat down with The New Yorker's David Remnick and, in between trying to rewrite her own role in the Joe Biden disaster, let slip the one admission Democrats have spent a year trying to bury.

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Everyone's talking about Hillary calling Biden's reelection bid a "terrible mistake,” but to me, that’s not even the biggest reveal in the interview.

"He made a terrible mistake," Hillary said. "He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy, and for the country." She went on to claim that if Biden had stepped aside as promised, "we would have had a real contest," and whoever emerged from it "would have beaten Donald Trump." That’s hilarious considering she enthusiastically endorsed that very bid back in 2023. Now that the wreckage is impossible to ignore. Once again, Democrats are rushing to rewrite history and their roles in the cover-up.

But that was the headline-grabbing part. It's also the least interesting part.

The real story was right after, when Remnick pushed Hillary on why none of the Democrat Party's supposedly powerful voices, Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, or Hillary herself, said anything publicly before Biden's catastrophic June 2024 debate against Trump.

Her answer was extremely revealing.

"I think there were a lot of conversations going on behind the scenes," Hillary said. "I certainly am aware of that, and participated in a number of them, but there was no way to convince him by going public."

Read that again. Private conversations. Plural. Before the debate. She was a part of some of them.

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The official Democrat Party story has been that Biden's meltdown on that debate stage was a shocking, one-off event that nobody saw coming, and that the party only began discussing his viability afterward. Hillary just torched that narrative herself. She admitted that efforts to push Biden out were already underway behind closed doors well before he ever stumbled through a sentence on stage.

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Remnick continued to ask whether anyone of Hillary's stature went directly to Biden and told him it was over. "I know of a few people who tried that," she said, "and they were met with total denial. And not just from him but from the people around him."

That detail matters more than the headline quote about Biden's "terrible mistake." It confirms that the pre-debate concern wasn't some abstract worry shared by anonymous staffers or concerned donors. It was serious enough that people close to Biden made a direct appeal to step aside, and serious enough that he and his inner circle, Jill Biden very much included, shut it down completely.

Hillary then described the White House's posture in two distinct phases. "Before the debate, before what happened at the debate, there was a belief, and it was strongly held inside the White House, that he would win again," she said. "After the debate, I think they were in a state of disbelief about what happened, and kept trying to explain it, rationalize it, justify it."

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In other words, the people running the show weren't blindsided by the warning signs at all. They were warned repeatedly and chose denial instead. The debate didn't create the crisis. It just made the crisis impossible to hide anymore.

When Remnick asked what finally convinced Biden to abandon his campaign, Hillary didn't say the debate. She said, "polling information." Even after the most humiliating debate performance in modern presidential history, it wasn't shame or self-awareness that pushed Biden out. It was numbers on a page telling Democrats they would lose that did it. If by some miracle the polls showed they could still win with Biden, they would have kept him.

Democrats spent nearly two years insisting that an old man's collapse on a debate stage caught them off guard. Hillary just admitted, on the record, that they knew long before that. They just didn't dare to say so until the polls forced their hand.

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