Pro-Algae Eco Activists Oppose the Cleanup of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Controversy over the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is drawing national attention again after “Pro-Algae” protesters began a demonstration opposing the Trump administration's cleanup and restoration of the historic landmark. Independent journalist Emily Miller interviewed the self-described “Team Algae” protesters who reportedly return every day to protest the Reflecting Pool's cleanup.

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“We have reached peak circus here,” Miller said, as National Park Service crews removed the green algae using advanced nanobubble technology.

This video, posted on YouTube, recorded the pro-algae protesters. Miller reported on X that at least one male protester was arrested for jumping into the water and grabbing hoses from female Park Service workers who were clearing the algae.

On June 19, left-wing vandals reportedly slashed the new blue sealant on the pool floor and scrawled “86 47,” widely understood as a threat to assassinate the 47th President, NBC Washington reported. The $15 million cleanup project is designed to repair leaks, improve the pool’s water systems, and give the basin a clean appearance ahead of the July 4 weekend.

Soon after the pool was refilled, algae mysteriously reappeared across portions of the water, creating a visible green tint. President Donald Trump has blamed vandals for the recent damage to the pool sealant and algae growth.

“We’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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“Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed. No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work,” Trump continued.

The Reflecting Pool, located between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, has long served as one of the nation’s most recognizable landmarks. For years, the pool has been a slimy green color due to the massive amounts of algae contaminating the water.

White House officials said the algae growth was linked to residual material from supply lines that had been inactive during construction and described the issue as part of the normal startup process. A spokesperson for the Interior Department said ⁠the "high-tech nanobubble ⁠ozone technology" being used on the pool is effective at killing algae, pathogens including E. coli, and other contaminants.

The department said that hydrogen peroxide is also being used, calling it "a milder treatment than chlorine" that is used in spas and swimming pools. Christopher Gobler, a professor at Stony Brook University in New ‌York and an expert on algae growth, told Reuters that hydrogen peroxide is a common short-term treatment for algae that is not likely to have major health effects on the ducks and geese that frequent the pool.

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"It's most harmful to animals that are 100% in the water," he said, adding the chemical can create low oxygen conditions that can be lethal to fish and that it might not be a long-term fix.

"There's always going to ‌be a rebound ‌of the ⁠algae," Gobler said, adding, "hopefully it works as a quick fix, but these algae do tend to rebound."

The National Guard and D.C. police are now stationed at the pool around the clock to prevent further damage.

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