'Tough Guy' Minnesota Antifa Dude Feds Rolled up Loves to Be a Little Girl in Flouncy Dresses

One look at Kyle "I'm Antifa" Wagner using every conceivable grammatical use of the F word, and one can find how getting death threats, stalking, and conspiring to harm or kill federal officers appears to be a real threat. The feds sure think so, which is why the feds rolled up tough guy Kyle "aka Kaos," in Minneapolis this week and netted him a hat trick of charges.

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He's one scary and unhinged-looking dude.





Wagner was charged with solicitation to commit an act of violence, interstate threats, and conspiracy stemming from last winter's Minneapolis riots, "direct actions," and violence against federal agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other Department of Homeland Security (DHS) offices.





And here's Wagner, wearing body armor, imploring Antifa followers to grab their guns and come shoot federal officers for openly following federal law and arresting criminal illegal aliens during Operation Metro Surge.

Reporter Andy Ngo reports that Wagner's array of tattoos shows that "Wagner has branded himself on the neck with the gang tattoo of the Antifa “Iron Front” logo, similar to how neo-Nazis brand themselves with fascist symbols."

“Get your f—king guns and stop these f—king people”



A Minnesota Antifa member-turned-social media influencer and online recruiter named Kyle Wagner is urging his comrades to take up arms to kill agents of the federal government. His recruitment videos are on @instagram, which… pic.twitter.com/TUTZqZQdcT — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2026

But, to no one's surprise, Kyle has a softer, more feminine side.

He likes to flounce around in dresses to make him feel like a pretty little girl.

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That's right. He's a Trantifa, Pantifa activist.

HAHAHA! So the big bad Minneapolis “Antifa General,” Kyle Wagner, who made a video calling for people to arm up against federal law enforcement, is really just another cross-dressing leftist acting tough behind a screen and keyboard.



You literally can’t make this stuff up… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nMiAprJORx — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) January 25, 2026

"I'm out and about like this because I do it for me all year," the confused man says while posing in a dress on his video.

Not that there's anything wrong with it — except they seem to be a violent lot of thugs, lacy bras or no.

Here's one of his messages calling for the material support of Antifa terrorists.

In this exchange provided in the indictment, Kyle Wagner told his Kaos.follows Instagram followers that he was raising money for alleged "mutual aid networks." That's part of Antifa's web of lawyers, free food, weapons, and vehicles network meant to make their escape, impending legal problems, and nourishment while trying to build road blocks or run their cars into the feds, as one of the indicted characters did in this case. Read about that Renee Good wannabe in my story Feds Reveal Violent Antifa Conspirators Coordinated With a Major Labor Union to Fight ICE in Minneapolis.

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Here's Kyle speaking with other accused conspirators, Direct Action Minneapolis (DAMN) group members Brian Apland and Issac Sant, in what is tantamount to a confession message that they will meet at the Jan. 23, 2026, attack on ICE officers at the Whipple federal building in Minneapolis.





Multiple Antifa activists are trans and dangerous.

I had Perplexity AI make a table of a small portion of the people who have been arrested. This list doesn't count all the mentally ill Trantifa that made up a significant number of Portland arrestees in 2020.





They've been arrested in Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Los Angeles, and Louisiana. Most of these Pantifa propagandists haven't been arrested, of course, because many cities don't enforce the law against violence committed by men wearing dresses.