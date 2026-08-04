Mike Rowe Respects Workers More Than the Socialists Claiming to Save Them

Mike Rowe spent part of Tuesday answering critics after a political post drew more than 7,600 comments.

What did he do?

His offense was warning Democrats about embracing candidates who openly attack capitalism, property rights, borders, police, prisons, and parts of the Constitution.

Advertisement

https://t.co/nlhNzKG29C



I'm not what you'd call a keen observer of the political climate in our country, but I do pay attention, broadly, to what's going on within our two parties. Watching the latest from @billmaher, I was reminded of how we struggle to reconcile our support… — The Real Mike Rowe (@mikeroweworks) August 2, 2026

Rather than hide behind a publicist, Rowe directly answered people and explained what he meant.

Not the way I planned on spending my afternoon, but 7,600 comments should not be ignored! Bots, trolls and personal attacks notwithstanding, the critics of yesterday’s post were dominated by a large and vocal contingent who rushed to remind me that there’s “a difference between… pic.twitter.com/UpGqqLBa2j — The Real Mike Rowe (@mikeroweworks) August 4, 2026





Beto Ojeda… “Mike has always leaned to the Trumpian view of things but never states it, so as not to alienate anyone, but we know how to read between the lines. This “communist” talk is McCarthyism 2.0.” I wasn’t around in the 1950s, Beto, but from what I’ve read, it was indeed a very difficult time to be a communist in this country. Lots of private citizens were dragged before Congress, made to take “loyalty oaths," and blacklisted in their places of work. I can’t justify it or condone it, but I can explain it. We had just fought a hot war against fascism and Nazism and just begun a Cold War against a communist regime. The existence of an organized Communist Party in this country at such a time strained the limits of tolerance. But do you really think we’re less tolerant today than we were seventy-five years ago? Do you really believe my comments about communists who claim to be communists are synonymous with another Red Scare? If you haven’t noticed, Chris, no one in the DSA, including the communists, is being dragged before Congress and made to swear a loyalty oath to the Constitution. Today, a communist in America can run for office…with the endorsement of the governor of California! And the tacit approval of a major political party! Seems to me we’re about as far from McCarthyism as we can get. As for my desire not to alienate anyone, I suppose I am guilty of that. I run a foundation that is open to people of all political beliefs, and we’ve assisted lots of Americans who lean to the left. I also know for a fact that many Democrats have supported mikeroweWORKS historically, and I have no desire to run them off. But do you really have to “read between the lines” to understand where I’m coming from? True, I’ve never endorsed a candidate or publicly encouraged people to vote. But I’ve been very transparent about the fact that I’m a registered Independent who favors policies and programs that often align with conservative principles. Obviously, I would not characterize those conservative principles as “Trumpian,” because a) they were around long before him, b) Trump is not a conservative, and c) I do not agree with or support everything the President says and does. So, is it possible, Beto, that your accusation is rooted in the fact that I have never publicly denounced the president to your satisfaction? Is it possible you think I'm a Trumper, simply because I've never called him a fascist, or a Nazi, or a liar, or a conman, or a traitor, or whatever else you believe him to be?

Advertisement

Politicians would trade a donor list for the connection Rowe has built with working Americans. He earned it by listening to people whose jobs rarely receive applause, then letting them explain their work without turning them into props.

Plumbers, welders, farmers, electricians, mechanics, and linemen don't need a lecture from someone who has never held the wrench.

Rowe also violates one of the left's favorite social rules. He refuses to treat a four-year degree as the only respectable road into adulthood. His mikeroweWORKS Foundation, created in 2008, promotes skilled labor and helps people train for jobs that keep homes, factories, roads, power systems, and communities functioning.

Over the last 30 years, America has convinced itself that the best path for the most people is an expensive, four-year degree. Pop culture has glorified the “corner office job” while unintentionally belittling the jobs that helped build the corner office. As a result, our society has devalued any other path to success and happiness. Community colleges, trade schools, and apprenticeship programs are labeled as “alternative.” Millions of well-intended parents and guidance counselors see apprenticeships and on-the-job training opportunities as “vocational consolation prizes,” best suited for those not cut out for the brass ring: a four-year degree. The push for higher education has coincided with the removal of vocational arts from high schools nationwide. And the effects of this one-two punch have laid the foundation for a widening skills gap and massive student loan debt. Today, the skills gap is wider than it’s ever been. The cost of college tuition has soared faster than the cost of food, energy, real estate, and health care. Student loan debt is the second highest consumer debt category in the United States with more than 45 million borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are more than 7.6 million jobs available across the country, the majority of which don’t require a four-year degree. And still, we talk about millions of “shovel ready” jobs for a society that doesn’t encourage people to pick up a shovel. We keep lending money we don’t have to people who can’t pay it back for jobs that don’t exist. Bit by bit, our culture reaffirms the misguided belief that a career in the skilled trades shouldn’t be desired. And that lack of enthusiasm has reshaped our expectations of a “good job” into something that no longer resembles work.

Advertisement

Rowe isn't claiming every college degree is worthless; his foundation says college has been sold as the best option for too many people, while other routes have been pushed aside.

Federal labor data still shows that bachelor's degree holders generally earn more and face lower unemployment, but the same federal chart warns that its categories don't account for apprenticeships and other on-the-job training.

Choice is the point.

A young adult should be able to compare tuition, debt, aptitude, job demand, and likely earnings without hearing that a trade represents failure.

Rowe gives people permission to ask whether four years on a campus will move them forward or merely leave them with a framed diploma and monthly payments.

His foundation is backing those words with $10 million in work ethic scholarships during 2026. Over 2,600 recipients have already received help, and eligible programs include welding, plumbing, electrical technology, machining, aviation, commercial driving, HVAC, nursing, fire science, and other practical fields.

Critics responded to Rowe's communism warning by calling him political, "full-on MAGA," and compromised by some mysterious money trail.

Rowe replied that he's a registered Independent, has never endorsed a candidate, and doesn't agree with everything President Donald Trump says or does.

Evidently, refusing to denounce Trump on command now counts as proof of guilt.

The reaction exposes the weakness behind much of the left's working-class sales pitch. Socialists speak endlessly about workers as a voting bloc, an economic class, or a grievance to organize. Rowe speaks with workers as adults who possess judgment, pride, skill, humor, and responsibility.

Advertisement

Workers notice the difference in posture; they also notice who celebrates competence and who treats them as raw material for a political program. Rowe doesn't promise to rescue people through another government plan. He helps them acquire a useful skill, enter a needed field, and build a life through their own effort.

Mike Rowe has disenfranchised himself from fashionable opinion in nearly every possible way. He respects manual labor, questions the college conveyor belt, defends free enterprise, and won't recite the approved political confession.

The left can call him whatever it likes, but it won't reproduce his bond with working people until it learns the simplest lesson: Respect them enough to speak with them.

Independent voices matter most when fashionable ideas go unchallenged. Join PJ Media VIP today and save 60% with promo code FIGHT.