Feds Reveal Violent Antifa Conspirators Coordinated With a Major Labor Union to Fight ICE in Minneapolis

It was a violent, full-court press against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by Antifa and other leftists in Minneapolis last winter, and some of the planning included a major labor union.

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The 94-page indictment released this week by the Justice Department officials in Minneapolis outlined in detail, using Antifa members' own words in their multiple encrypted Signal chats, how 15 defendants coordinated their "direct actions" to stop ICE from arresting and deporting people in the country illegally.

They used their cars, breastplates, bodies, and other paraphernalia to hurt officers, barricade roads with multiple types of coordinated styles in an attempt to stop officers from moving freely about the city. Their "force, intimidation, and threats" against ICE and Department of Homeland Security officers

Most of the indictment outlining the conspiracy "to impede or injure a federal officer" is devoted to sharing the Signal messages capturing the coordination among the members of several sub-groups who called themselves Twin Cities Direct Action (TCDA), which they later changed to Direct Action Minnesota (DAMN), probably because it was a cooler acronym.





In the chats, they discussed how they used protest marches to set up their hard and soft blockades.

And they urged violence against federal officers. A guy who made news for the following video, Kyle Wagner, was one of the 15 indicted by the feds.

“Get your f—king guns and stop these f—king people”



A Minnesota Antifa member-turned-social media influencer and online recruiter named Kyle Wagner is urging his comrades to take up arms to kill agents of the federal government. His recruitment videos are on @instagram, which… pic.twitter.com/TUTZqZQdcT — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2026

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The coordinated activity included directing the local AFL-CIO union on where to place its members for maximum effect.





Saying a labor union is involved in far-left protest activity is like saying the sun came up today for those who have been watching the Wobblies since the dawn of the last century, but the AFL-CIO was heavily involved in the Minnesota protests. One of their members was Alex Pretti, who was shot by federal agents as he tried to stop them. The Minnesota unions were all in on the protests.

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The 15 are charged with conspiracy, an extraordinary charge which has never been lodged against an organized Antifa activity, according to Antifa watcher Andy Ngo.





Wagner was also charged with solicitation to commit a crime of violence and interstate threats in which he threatened to kidnap and murder a federal officer.

Isaac Sant and William Morgan are each charged with interstate stalking, in which they're alleged to have crossed state lines and used the federal interstate with "the intent to kill, injure, harass, intimidate, or place under surveillance" at least one federal officer in an attempt to scare the hell out of him. Or worse.

Morgan is also charged with assaulting a federal officer and destruction of federal property.

Natasha Rakotz was also individually charged with assaulting a federal officer for purposely running her car into an officer. Renee Good wasn't alone in using this tactic.

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More: This Is the Biggest Self-Own by Leftists in This Entire Minneapolis ICE Charade

Far from being the disconnected collection of individuals in an imaginary organization as the left continually attests, the 15 Antifa anarchists, who belonged to multiple subgroups, discussed plans, mapped movements of ICE officers, organized rapid response vehicles, and had thousands of dollars to spend on their quest to stop ICE. And then carried out those plans. Maybe we'll find out where all that money came from.

Two of the indicted Antifa members are still on the loose.

My prediction is that Portland Antifa is next. This same kind of coordinated activity continues to occur there.

To recap: What do you call 15 charged Antifa terrorists? A good start.

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