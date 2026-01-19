This Is the Biggest Self-Own by Leftists in This Entire Minneapolis ICE Charade

When people don't know the truth, sometimes when they find it they don't know what they're looking at. Such is the essence of the hilarious self-own over the past few days by Antifa anti-ICE rioters on the streets of Minneapolis.

I'll explain.

One of my Christian mentors says that discernment isn't so much the ability to pick out a whopper from a fact that you know to be true, but rather the scholarly pursuit of discerning between something right and something not quite right. Discovering the answer is a chore, but once you find the difference, it informs the way you see everything else.

In the immigration debate, there is purposeful confusion by lefties, who oversee the messaging for the perennially offended protester class. Throughout the country’s wokest enclaves, braying rioters screech nonstop about people being “kidnapped,” insist that illegal aliens’ constitutional rights are violated by their arrests, and argue that lawbreaking should be excused because they’re supposedly “good, hardworking” people. And how dare anyone deport them after Joe — or whoever happened to be president — let them in!

Those are the easier issues. The one that continues to confound the masses in the streets with bullhorns and whistles is the question of warrants. Warrants are a very big deal. As a civil libertarian, I’m acutely aware of the need for warrants — laying out the predicate, probable cause, and all those other requirements denied to some people, like, say, President Donald Trump, in that niggling little thing we call “due process.” The warrant brought by the feds to invade President Trump's house in Mar-a-Lago, for example, was nothing less than an illegal, unconstitutional general warrant brought by bad actors involved in a conspiracy against his rights. Even billionaires have rights, lefties.

Even in my story "What a Federal Officer Told an Anti-ICE Mob in Minneapolis Should Be Required Viewing," the mob gave the federal officer a ration of rhubarb over the warrant they demanded to examine before he dare arrested this Democrat voter and kid diddler. The mob demanded to inspect the warrant because the accused child molester who came to this country and went undetected in Minnesota for who knows how long needed their help.

So please appreciate, dear PJ Media readers, the plunder of the contents of an FBI car that had been sacked over the past few days because there was no backup for federal officers. These protesters, rioters, and leftists knew not what they were saying.

I am reliably told by the left that there are never warrants used in the pursuit of criminal illegal aliens anywhere. Guess this puts the lie to that. — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) January 15, 2026

I asked Ford Fischer, who took this video, for an interview but he was a bit shy. Or he is afraid to die at the hands of leftist thugs.

The fact is, however, that ICE and Border Patrol officers don't need "judicial warrants" that the left keeps harping about. The people immigration officials are looking for are already criminals, most with deportation orders from ... an immigration judge. Further, as Acting Director of ICE Todd Lyon points out: "Under Title 8 under the Immigration and Nationality Act ... ICE doesn't need a warrant to make that arrest." Indeed, he notes, "More than 70% of [arrestees] had pending criminal charges or criminal convictions. On top of that, they also had criminal histories in their home country or [were] wanted in their home country."

So please appreciate our collective surprise and amusement when the people who sacked that FBI car, stole a rifle, opened a safe, and pilfered papers found... a stack warrants for the arrests of criminal aliens illegally in the country.

Where's that petard, again?

ICE is currently going door to door in St Paul Minnesota. DO NOT open the door. Know your rights and keep yourself safe. They need a judicial warrant. Make sure they have the right one. pic.twitter.com/PfgZ8YqTHk — Hana (@Hana_loves_Skz) January 11, 2026

An entire STACK of WARRANTS to ARREST illegal alien bad guys?

Why, yes, yes, there were. And they didn't even give it a second thought. Because they don't really care about whether what the feds are doing is legal or not.

So, when the lefties want illegal aliens who may not completely understand English, much less American law, to tell the difference between legal warrants, they're begging for another deadly Renee Good clash — and she spoke English.

Keith Ellison is pushing false information on purpose, and Lyon knows that.

Acting ICE Director FACT CHECKS Minnesota Democratic leaders. 🔥



"The one comment right off the bat that strikes me is that we don't show a warrant for arrest. Well Title Eight under the Immigration Nationality Act, ICE doesn't need a warrant to make that arrest. So there's a… pic.twitter.com/MDGUEOywXk — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) January 12, 2026

Ellison, the Minnesota attorney general and former Antifa-affiliated radical congressman,, said that 93% of the ICE arrests were illegal.

Lyon said, "[Ellison] said in 2025 that crazy number, but since the beginning of the Trump Administration, ICE has arrested the most amount of criminals aliens that we've ever had. More than 70% of them had pending criminal charges or criminal convictions."

The only "judicial" warrant they may need is for a search of their home. But that's going to be for a criminal matter and immigrations crimes are civil affairs.

Oopsie, lefties!

Oh, and I'll see you in the comments section!