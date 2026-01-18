And Suddenly, About 100 Minneapolis Cops Disappeared

Where did all the Minneapolis police officers go?

We know where they aren't. They aren't helping keep the mobs away from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers as they arrest some of the city's worst characters and deport them.

Advertisement

We know they're not looking into the fraud conducted by their own "neighbors" and "residents," who have stolen billions in their apparently fraudulent daycare and transportation scams.

We know they couldn't care less, as millions of dollars have left the city in their "neighbors'" suitcases, bound for Atlanta, then Dubai, and finally to Al-Shabaab in Mogadishu.

They haven't quit en masse, as has been rumored. Not yet, anyway.

After Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey allowed downtown to be sacked by 2020's George Floyd rioters, there was a wave of retirements by Minneapolis police officers.

But that's not what we're talking about here.

2020: rioters burn down a Minneapolis police station on Tim Walz’s watch. The mayor later said Walz was too slow to bring in the National Guard pic.twitter.com/nN9N1WcvQB — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 6, 2024

COVID stupidity left a shortage of cops from which the City of Minneapolis has never recovered, but we're not talking about that, either.

ICYMI: Insurrection: Bombshell Email Shows How Minneapolis City Employees Are Instructed to Work Against ICE



Over the past several days, it appears that Minneapolis police officers have quietly kind of quit in another way.

From Alpha News:

Around 100 Minneapolis police officers could soon be off duty for weeks to months from an already critically understaffed police department, and just as the city faces a serious public safety crisis with protesters inciting confrontations with the surge of federal agents working in the city. Multiple sources confided to both Alpha News senior reporter Liz Collin and to Crime Watch Minneapolis that 60 to 100 officers from the Minneapolis Police Department have applied or plan to apply for the state’s new paid leave program. The Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) program was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz during the 2023 DFL trifecta and went into effect on the first of this year. Now there's a shortage of police.

Advertisement

Walz announced the freebie new plan paid for with other people's money to give time off to people who need or want family leave.

Gov. Tim Walz announces his paid family and medical leave program application period starts Wednesday for people who welcomed a baby in 2025. People in Minnesota can get paid bonding time with their child starting January 1, 2026.



What Tim doesn’t mention is illegals can also… pic.twitter.com/AbImeGdxKO — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 3, 2025

It's not as if they were allowed to be cops anyway. So, when Walz announced a "free" 20-week leave program opening up on January 1 as many as 100 officers were already in the queue. They're doing it before the whole program goes bankrupt in about 3...2...1.

.

We're fk'd.



We have copies of the same/similar messages also going out several times earlier this week from sergeants begging for Minneapolis officers to come in for overtime on shifts. pic.twitter.com/6Tg1V9vQIj — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) January 15, 2026

And the program does not care how many employees come from one department or one office or one company. There are no statutory limits to the number of people who can leave from a business at one time.

Contagious: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Feckless Gavin Admits Calling ICE Agents 'Terrorists' Is 'Unfair', but…

Advertisement

Alpha News reports that each person who plans to take leave must give a 30-day notice. But the timing sure looks suspicioius.

The news of MPD officers applying for the program also comes following the acknowledgement in an email last week to officers from the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis that MPD morale is at an all-time low. The email detailed the “dangerously low” staffing levels causing stress and burnout, as well as political rhetoric and “inflammatory statements” from elected officials, which is emboldening hostility toward officers. The department is already struggling daily to fill shifts, as was revealed this week in copies of emails obtained by Crime Watch showing shift sergeants desperately asking for officers to sign up for overtime to fill shifts. A source with knowledge of the staffing issues told Crime Watch that last Wednesday, the Third Precinct only had about three officers on duty for day watch, when normally the minimum is about 10 officers.

The program allows illegal aliens to receive these "free" benefits. Worse, the state doesn't even plan to check the system for fraud.

Have no fear fraudsters! If you defraud MN's new paid family leave program the Walz Admin won't worry about getting that money back, they will only "reduce the future payments for future leaves" pic.twitter.com/h9xlwgLLxL — American Experiment (@MNThinkTank) January 17, 2026

Advertisement

You can't make this up.

You can hardly blame people who went to a police academy and learned about the law for wanting to take a break from not doing their jobs, while being paid for not doing their jobs. Maybe they'll use the family leave to get a new job somewhere else — a place where there is a rule of law.

I'll bet you're now wondering how you can enjoy all the great writing, opinions, and behind-the-scenes podcasts and videos from PJ Media without having to watch all the ads. As a VIP Member, all of that is available to you!

Become a VIP Member RIGHT NOW and get 60% off the regular price by going to this link and using the promo code FIGHT. Get 2026 off to the right start. Support the reporters who support you.

Oh, and I'll see you in the comments section!