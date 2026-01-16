West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Feckless Gavin Admits Calling ICE Agents 'Terrorists' Is 'Unfair', but…

Someday, voters on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ will choose governors who do more than raise taxes, sign laws that compromise the First Amendment, prioritize plants over people, and lie about giving away your money to illegal aliens. Until then, there's Feckless Gavin Newsom, the unfortunately-named Tina Kotek, and Tax Man Bob Ferguson.

Please adjust your high blood pressure meds, say no to that next Celsius, and let's get started.

Worst. Governor. Ever.

On January 7, in the Year of Our Lord 2026, Feckless Gavin Newsom, directly after Renee Good's shooting by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis, pronounced a verdict in his one-man court of public opinion. He did so by issuing this X message, which, to this day, is still up.

STATE. SPONSORED. TERRORISM. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 8, 2026

I have kept a screenshot for proof in the unlikely chance that this feckless wonder ever decides to withdraw it. But, as he did with Charlie Kirk, Newsom hosted a conservative on his podcast who got him to admit that one of his beliefs was "unfair" and wrong.

Ben Shapiro told Feckless Gavin that his premature verdict on this clear case of self defense was unfairly mischaracterized by the two highly paid people who "speak" for the governor on X. Newsom agreed that characterizing these law enforcement authorities as "terrorists" was "unfair."

FWIW - Your namesake just disavowed you guys... pic.twitter.com/yldXB0i6Wn — @amuse (@amuse) January 16, 2026

Imagine if Feckless Gavin and the rest of these clowns just came clean and told the truth, as I did here in Good Morning, ICE Attackers. You're All Wrong and Could Get Yourself Killed.

Stupid Does: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Seattle's Commie Mayor Declares War on ICE After 'Murder' Of Car Rammer



The next day…

Two illegal alien Tren de Aragua gangsters, running a human trafficking prostitution ring, were being arrested in Portland when they used their Toyota Tacoma truck to bash in the Border Patrol car and escaped. The officers inside were lucky to escape with their lives.

Anyone who crosses the red line of assaulting law enforcement will be met with the full force of this Justice Department.



According to a newly unsealed complaint, Luis Nino-Moncada — an illegal alien in Portland, Oregon with ties to Tren de Aragua — is alleged to have repeatedly… pic.twitter.com/uC6rk4Uode — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 12, 2026

The Border Patrol agents fired off shots to stop the vehicle coming at them and wounded the two soon-to-be repatriated Venezuelan gang bangers. One of the bad guys called 9-1-1, and Portland Police and an EMT responded, whereby the gangster cried out, "F*** ICE! F*** ICE! F*** ICE! " That's all it took for the local first responder to take a photo of the call log and post it to PDX ICE Watch. And it was all that was needed for CNN to stoke the sympathy machine: CNN: Tren de Aragua Cartel Pair Shot Driving Car Into Border Cops Simply a 'Married Oregon Couple'

Read more in my story Report: First Responder Called ICE Watch Mob to PROTECT Tren De Aragua Gangsters in Portland Shooting.

Local officials held a presser in which they gravely noted immigration officials ruining their town and ginned up more misinformation about the shootings. A candlelight vigil was held in which a sitting congressional rep called these illegal alien gangsters "our neighbors." Read about that here: One Question Just Wrecked a Dopey Woke Rep Over 'Terror'-Filled TdA Takedown in Portland.

Before any local official uttered one public word, they all knew that the Border Patrol identified these people as Tren de Aragua members, that they were illegally in the United States from Venezuela, were wanted for a previous Portland shooting, and were bad hombres. The public officials took the side of the cartel members. The police chief even cried over them, as colleague Robert Spencer first reported on PJ Media in Why Did the Portland Police Chief Start Crying?

Don't Look Away: Fire Lies 2: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass's Silence After 'Life Threatening' Weather Warning Says It All

I asked Portland Police if they were investigating the circumstances of this leak to PDX ICE Watch, and this is what they said:

I can only confirm that there have not been any complaints that any PPB member provided the screenshot [of the 911 service call and the phone number of the person making the call] and the reporting does not allege that it’s a PPB member. If it was a release of information from somewhere else, then that would be investigated by their internal systems.

In other words, PPB didn't do it. It's believed a Multnomah County contractor with an ambulance company was the culprit. Can't trust anyone in Portland. Feel safe now?

All of these scurrilous and malevolent political windbags should apologize, as I report in The ICE Cop Video Is Out and Polite Society Now Demands Apologies From the Following Riot Fans.

State. Sponsored. Stupidity.

One of my erstwhile colleagues, Benny Johnson, a well-known podcaster now, has decided to do for California what Nick Shirley did for Minnesota by highlighting California's state-sponsored stupidity.

PJ Media colleague Aaron Hanscom reports that Benny put out The Video Gavin Newsom Doesn't Want You to See, which means, of course, that we all have to watch — even though long-time readers of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report already know the material. It's new to Benny, and so maybe some fresh outrage will help spread the news about how California is "Number One!" in everything wrong.

Excerpt:

Gavin Newsom spent $24 billion on "solving homelessness." That adds up to $170K per homeless person in California. Where I’m from, $170K will buy you a house. California could have just bought homes for every homeless person. Anyway, what was the result? California gained 30,000 MORE homeless. The most in America, by far. So where did all the money go, Gavin? Fraud. It’s provable. And we’re about to investigate exactly how… get ready.

Oh, and Feckless Gavin will have plenty of fun paying all of California's new debt accrued under his watch, since Rich People Flee California With $1 Trillion Before Left's Wealth Confiscation Plans Take Hold. Rich people are leaving in advance of the new "billlionaire" tax, and now Tax Man Bob is trying the same thing in Washington State:

A millionaires tax in Washington would include people making over $125,000. https://t.co/TH1rkjzm33 — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) January 15, 2026

Never Forget: Fire Lies 1: A Flashback to the Spark That Destroyed Pacific Palisades and Trust in Leadership

Meet Amy

Amy Reichert is a one-woman wrecking crew who has been digging into the California ghost daycare business. I spoke with her on Tuesday's Adult in the Room Podcast livestream.

She's a licensed private investigator who started the group Restore San Diego. She's just getting started. She even got around a Feckless Gavin edict that officially hides the information about these businesses from reporters and the public — just like Washington State, as I reported in Massive Coverup Underway in Washington State to Stop Reporting of Somali Daycare Fraud.

Amy, however, found a "work around."

'Great' job, everybody





Taking out the trash

They finally admitted what everyone knew: Oregon's SHOCKING Number of Phony Voters have polluted the voter rolls for years. Keeping 800,000 phony, ineligible, non-voting, or dead voters on the list makes it much, much easier to impersonate voters.

After Judicial Watch and a demand letter from the DOJ's Harmeet Dhillon, Oregon relented and has "promised" to remove these people. Read the story because Oregon's going to drag its heels.

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Astoria, Oregon's pretty little downtown.





Oh, and I'll see you in the comments section!