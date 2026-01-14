One Question Just Wrecked a Dopey Woke Rep Over 'Terror'-Filled TdA Takedown in Portland

New Oregon Prog Congresswoman Maxine Dexter is a slow learner — just like the rest of them. And, like the rest of them, she pretends to know what she's talking about rather than wasting her precious time becoming informed. When confronted by the truth, however, she, like the rest of them, clings to her misinformation like a talisman rather than the millstone it should be.

Even under the influence of her dopey wokeness, however, she should have known some basic facts about last week's shooting of two Tren de Aragua members in Portland before she proceeded to intentionally and with malice aforethought misinform her constituents to — what exactly — incite more violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol officers.

The day after the shooting, Dexter issued a wildly inaccurate and explosive statement alleging that "ICE has done nothing but inject terror, chaos, and cruelty in our communities. Trump's immigration machine is using violence to control our communities, straight out of the authoritarian playbook. I will share more updates as they become available."

Here she is telling a Portland vigil Friday night that the two were shot because of the color of their skin. She invoked her own white skin and urged the crowd, "We have to stand in that void where our neighbors are terrified right now. Folks, this cannot be accepted as normal."

Here We Go Again: Welcome to the Winter of Love, America! Illegal TdA Gangster and Woman Shot in Portland

In this case, "our neighbors" are Tren de Aragua cartel members from Venezuela and "this" is arresting them and kicking them out of the country.

Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-OR) spoke at a vigil Friday for two illegals associated with Tren de Aragua who were sh*t by Border Patrol agents after the illegals tried to run the agents over with a car.



Yes, you read that right. She spoke out in support of TdA illegals.



Dexter also… pic.twitter.com/1ehnn8j3DX — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 10, 2026

At the point in time she made her speech at the vigil and issued her statement, these facts were known:

The bad guys were cartel members.

The bad guys were Tren de Aragua, which meant they weren't "our neighbors."

The bad guys used their car to attack the arresting officers.

They were running a human sex slave — prostitution — ring.

The Border Patrol officers had probable cause to arrest and deport them.

Portland Police confirmed they were TdA.

They were shot for attacking the officers, given aid, sent to a hospital, and placed under arrest.

It is her perfidy that prompted Fox News reporter Bill Melugin to question her about this as she came out of the U.S. Capitol Building.

Why didn't you wait for any facts to come out on the Portland Border Patrol shooting before you put your statement out?

Melugin asked her these questions on Tuesday.

Here was Congresswoman Dexter’s statement immediately after the news broke that Border Patrol (not ICE) had shot two people in Portland.https://t.co/bbv4zUMilJ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 13, 2026

Dexter wrongly claims that no due process was given to the TdA members. Knowing they were TdA members showed they had been investigated and that a proper predicate was established for their arrest. Federal immigration agents don’t need warrants issued by judges unless they’re conducting a search. Both were wanted for their connections to the terror outfit, for being in the country illegally, and for being involved in a previous Oregon shooting. Moreover, there was an "order of removal" for the male involved that was issued by an immigration judge in 2024. That's called "due process."

On Tuesday, she claimed that the Portland Police weren't clear about whether the two were TdA members but, in fact, Chief of Police "Baghdad" Bob Day had already blubbered through a presser about this.

Oy: CNN: Tren de Aragua Cartel Pair Shot Driving Car Into Border Cops Simply a 'Married Oregon Couple'

On Tuesday, she claimed that the TdA gang members were shot "without any detainment or due process at all." You don't get warrants to shoot people. If someone is trying to kill you and your partner with their car, you can shoot them to stop them.

When asked if she saw the photos of the Border Patrol vehicle, she said, "I have seen the photos, sir, and I have nothing to say about these two people." Of course, however, she'd just spent the previous few days talking about what great "neighbors" these people were and how "terrified" everyone should be because they were "shooting people" based on the color of their skin.

Here's a link to the complaint against the couple, which includes the information about how the owner of the truck, the female, was connected to a previous Oregon shooting. This was common knowledge to those following the story, but escaped Dexter's notice.

The two were confronted in their hot-red, jacked-up truck in an apartment building parking lot. Instead of doing what they were told, the two aimed their truck at the feds' unmarked car and hit it over and over. Here's what the feds' car looked like after the two TdA members' attack. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted the photos to her X account on Sunday. Crazy stuff.

Anyone who crosses the red line of assaulting law enforcement will be met with the full force of this Justice Department.



According to a newly unsealed complaint, Luis Nino-Moncada — an illegal alien in Portland, Oregon with ties to Tren de Aragua — is alleged to have repeatedly… pic.twitter.com/uC6rk4Uode — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 12, 2026

All elected officials should be required to answer Melugin’s simple query. This is especially true when they, as Dexter did, intentionally and with malice aforethought lied to incite unrest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol officers. Indeed, that’s exactly what Dexter did last Friday night when characterized the shooting of the TdA "Oregon married couple" as a retributive and capricious attack.

On Tuesday afternoon, when Melugin asked her about the incident, she still hadn't bothered to get up to speed on the incident.