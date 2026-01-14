Report: First Responder Called ICE Watch Mob to PROTECT Tren De Aragua Gangsters in Portland Shooting

When Renee Good used her car to ram an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis, she was doing so as part of the radical vigilante group ICE Watch. These ICE Watch groups monitor ICE and other federal Border Patrol officers who are out arresting murderers and kid predators who are in the country illegally. These groups encourage people to follow federal officers, block their cars, and impede officers' abilities to do their jobs. That's the point.

But it never occurred to me that one of the good guys would call out the mob – even in Antifastan in the People's Republic of Portland. That appears to be what happened following the shooting by Border Patrol officers of two wanted Tren de Aragua members as the gangsters rammed the feds' car over and over and over again.

Like Minneapolis, Portland has multiple anti-ICE groups. You've seen these larpers for months rioting and protesting outside the ICE facility in Portland. They want to stop the feds from deporting rapists, murderers, and other bad guys from the country in the name of nobility.





The shooting occurred when the Tren de Aragua member, who was ordered deported in 2024 (this is called "due process"), used his prostitution colleague's Toyota Tacoma truck to repeatedly ram the Border Patrol officers who were trying to arrest them. Both the driver, Luis Nino-Moncada, and his prostitution colleague, Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, the passenger, got away — but not before the officers fired a few rounds to stop them from mowing them down.

Look at the Border Patrol officers' car to figure out who the winner was of this impromptu demolition derby.

Anyone who crosses the red line of assaulting law enforcement will be met with the full force of this Justice Department.



According to a newly unsealed complaint, Luis Nino-Moncada — an illegal alien in Portland, Oregon with ties to Tren de Aragua — is alleged to have repeatedly… pic.twitter.com/uC6rk4Uode — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 12, 2026

Right after the shooting, one of the first responders reportedly alerted PDX ICE Watch to gather a mob at the scene to protect the Tren de Aragua gangsters from Border Patrol officials. The TdA mobsters were running a prostitution ring in Portland and were wanted in connection with at least one other Oregon shooting incident.

Ngo scoop: Information about the Border Patrol shooting in Portland involving Tren de Aragua suspects was leaked from an internal city source to an extremist far-left group called PDX ICE Watch. They then mobilized rioters to the scene.



ICE Watch claimed it was a 911 dispatcher… https://t.co/VvUGAUXgi3 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 9, 2026

Reporter Andy Ngo discovered that a first responder — an ambulance driver or EMT — alerted Portland ICE Watch to do what they do: gather a mob, protest, block ICE, and protect the bad guys.

Internal communications about the shooting were immediately leaked by a Multnomah County first responder to PDX ICE Watch, an extremist open-borders network that Renee Good, the Minneapolis woman shot dead last week, was also involved in. The group posted about the shooting and a crowd mobilized to the apartment building, where they cursed at Portland Police. On Jan. 13, a spokesperson with the Public Safety Area for the City of Portland said it wasn’t a Multnomah County employee who released the photo. “The matter has been reported to the appropriate licensing agency,” the spokesperson said, without naming the agency. American Medical Response (AMR) is a contracted agency for ambulance services but has not been confirmed as the agency the first responder leaker works for.

Ngo reported that "Nino-Moncada fled in the [Red Toyota Tacoma truck] to an apartment building in East Portland and called 911, requesting medical assistance for gunshot wounds to himself and the female passenger." Soon after, the "Portland police and medical personnel responded, where officers applied a tourniquet to Nino-Moncada before both individuals were transported to area hospitals, according to the affidavit" later released. The accused TdA gangster "allegedly repeatedly stated, “F—k ICE” while receiving treatment."

Ngo poses an excellent question about safety. "Imagine if you were calling 911 about being a victim of violence by an illegal foreign national and first responders leaked that information to a far-left group so that the assailant could be protected?"

These people are certifiable.

I've asked for comment from the Portland Police Bureau and will update the story when they get back to me.

