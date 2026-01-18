Insurrection: Bombshell Email Shows How Minneapolis City Employees Are Instructed to Work Against ICE

On Friday, before their three-day holiday weekend kicked off, City of Minneapolis employees got their marching orders on how to continue to undermine Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions.

Can you call it an "insurrection" yet?

An “All Employee Email” was sent to “All Exchange Users” on Friday before the Martin Luther King holiday weekend, directing employees on how they could continue to stymie federal immigration agents working in the city.

The tipster who sent the email to Alpha News reporter Liz Collin said, “They are working with protesters within the city to help them track ICE operations [and this] seems like they are complicit in helping impede ICE agents." Yes, it does sound like that. And then the tipster wondered, "[W]ould they like it if we impeded and told people where Mpls police officers were trying to do their work? This seems like it IS an insurrection." Sure seems like it.

It's unclear who sent the email, but it was sent by a person or persons who had access to the entire City of Minneapolis-wide employee email system.

The email is headlined, "Update on activities of federal agents in Minneapolis, guidance for employees."

"This is a check-in with employees ahead of the long weekend," the email begins. "We send all employees emails when there's a critical update or new time-sensitive instruction for all City employees."

Then the sender issued a bullet-pointed list of how the city was fighting the federal government over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal agents, as well as continued pointers on how to impede them. For the record, impeding federal agents is a federal offense punishable by prison time.

"Here's what the City is doing in response to the federal government's actions in Minneapolis," the header says. Look at the list and please note where Minneapolis city employees are being asked to narc on ICE.

"Suing the federal government: filed with the State of Minnesota and the City of St. Paul, aims to restore order and accountability and basic constitutional protections," the first bullet pointed states. Notably missing, however, is the fact that this is a dead letter, a waste of money, because the Trump Administration will win this lawsuit due to the very constitutional way in which the Administration is conducting these legal actions.

The next point says that the city is "standing by City policy" to "not take part in civil immigration enforcement."

Next, there is the admonition under the heading of "protecting city spaces," by keeping ICE "out of city buildings unless they have a judicial warrant." First, immigration cops don't need "judicial" warrants to make arrests. They may have them on occasion, but many of the perps they're looking for are criminals with deportation orders, so their due process has already occurred. Furthermore, isn't it interesting that the very people claiming ICE and other federal agents are asking people for their papers are asking federal agents for theirs?

I'll add a side note to this overblown claim and the faux outrage expressed by the left about how people have been encouraged to carry their passports with them to quickly prove their citizenship. I carry my passport on me all the time because I don't have a Real ID yet. I can't use my current driver's license to get on a plane, for example, because I haven't bothered to get a Real ID and don't plan to until my license expires. Why do I need a Real ID? To differentiate myself from the people coming to this country illegally who were given ID and voter registration forms from the beginning. Nobody in the anti-ICE committee is outraged about that, however.

And here's where we get into the insurrection-y part of the memo in which City of Minneapolis employees are encouraged to work against ICE.

"Guiding City staff on how to respond if ICE activity is reported, and how to protect residents' rights and safety. This reference guide outlines what City employees should do if you encounter ICE agents while on the job," the instructions encourage. The second sentence is a link to an employee handbook where instructions are given on how to get around the feds. That much is self-explanatory. The copy of the email sent to all employees that I saw, however, is a static document and doesn't include a live link.

The email states that the City of Minneapolis is "working with partners" to "track ICE activity" and "working with community groups to share accurate information and resources."

"Unlawful activity will not be tolerated," the email intones. Of course the city has looked the other way while the left has attacked, doxxed, and lied about the circumstances of the federal activity. Jake Lang could have used a cop's help over the weekend.

Even if the Minneapolis Police were allowed to do crowd control and stop rioting, there would be fewer cops to do it. About 100 Minneapolis police officers are taking Tampon Tim Walz up on his “free” paid family leave in what sounds like a protest.

All sentient humans know that there wouldn't have to be street arrests if the City of Minneapolis allowed the arrests of these bad actors at the courthouse. But the left loves the optics so they can cosplay with their whistles and fireworks.

President Donald Trump said he wouldn't use the Insurrection Act in Minneapolis, but that was after a temporary moderation of the fiery, spastic, and outrageous claims made by Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey. If Frey's employees are being told to actively work against ICE, it looks like any deals they made with Trump just got thrown into the dumpster fire.

