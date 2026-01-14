Federal DHS Employee Doxxes Identities of Thousands of ICE and Border Patrol Agents and the Search Is ON

This story starts with the report of a Department of Homeland Security employee who believes himself/herself to be a heroic “whistleblower” who leaked — doxxed — the identities, addresses, and other personal information from government personnel files of thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol officials to a pro-open borders website. Leftwing anti-Trump media outlet The Daily Beast was given the earliest word of the planned leak from the so-called Ice List. The six-month-old website, run by a Netherlands-based third party, however, told the Beast that right before the story on government documents outing the agents was set to run, the website was stopped in its tracks by a sustained Russian-based DDOS attack.

We'd love to know who really did the denial-of-service attacks because we're pretty sure the Russians would do anything to stoke chaos in the United States.

My money's on the Tulsi and whoever did that cyber attack on Venezuela. I digress, however.

The most important question, however, is what DHS employee would be brazen and disloyal enough to steal the files.

According to ABC News, the man who was ready to give the world the names, addresses, and other personal information about ICE and other DHS agents was an Irishman living in the Netherlands who heard from a DHS employee with access to the sensitive information, who was disgusted by the shooting of Renee Good last week.

Dominick Skinner, an Irishman living in the Netherlands, shared with the DailyBeast that following the fatal shooting of Renee Good last week, an employee of DHS handed him the personal information of roughly 2,000 agents working on the frontlines of immigration enforcement and another 2,500 employees who work in supporting roles. “It is a sign that people aren’t happy within the U.S. government, clearly,” Skinner, who is not a United States citizen, shared with the Daily Beast. ICE List launched in June last year at the height of Trump’s mass immigration enforcement operations. Prior to the alleged data leak by the DHS whistleblower, ICE List possessed the information of 2,000 immigration enforcement agents and supporting staff, with 8,000 of those being frontline enforcement agents. However, Skinner shared with DailyBeast that not all of the information collected is published to the website.

The Beast reported that Skinner said the "whistleblower" "allegedly handed ICE List a dataset covering roughly 4,500 immigration personnel—about 1,800 'on-the-ground' agents and around 150 supervisors—after the Jan. 7 killing of Good, 37, sparked outrage inside and outside government."

Let's just consider for a moment how someone could be willing to sell out the safety of some of America's frontline border security officers because he's upset over the death of a woman who rammed her car into an ICE agent. You can be upset over her death, of course, and you probably should be. It was sad, but she's dead because she rammed an ICE agent with a 4,000-pound SUV and he responded by stopping the threat. This was her fault. Apparently, this leaker preferred Renee Good be alive but the ICE agent be dead — is that the takeaway from his numbskullery?

When did we begin hiring such unthinking, ignorant, mental-midget-aspiring, woke dopes into public service? Stupidity is a choice, people.

That reminds me: I wonder how Reality Winner is doing after serving her five-year stint (four with good time) federal prison stretch for espionage for releasing a Top Secret tranche of documents that the Daily Beast-reading, MSNBC-watching, Rachel Maddow-fawning NSA-contracting nutter thought proved a White House cover-up of the non-existent Russia! Russia! Russia! collusion.

So far, this latest leak has not been published. The dam won't hold for long with these dilweeds.

I've been a journalist for decades, but I'm an American first. Whose side are these people on?

Oh, and I'll see you in the comments section!