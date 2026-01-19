What a Federal Officer Told an Anti-ICE Mob in Minneapolis Should Be Required Viewing

If you wanted to understand the stakes of the federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, few moments are quite as revealing as this exchange to show the differences between whistle-blowing, violent, and honking radicals and a federal agent in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area.

Cosplaying lefties have descended on the frigid area especially since Renee Good was shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer after she aimed, accelerated, and hit the agent with her SUV, leaving him with internal injuries. Good's partner, not wife, since they weren't married, was out playing stupid games with the little woman, urging her to "Drive! Drive! Drive!" right before Good was shot dead. Her six-year-old child with her second husband, who died, is now parentless. Renee, who changed her last name to mirror her partner Becca's, was the boy's sole custodial parent.

In the days since the shooting, the City of Minneapolis sent an all employee email encouraging these government employees to stop, impede, and report locations of federal agents in town as they round up the bad hombres, as I reported in 'Insurrection: Bombshell Email Shows How Minneapolis City Employees Are Instructed to Work Against ICE." These are moves that make you wonder What More Proof Do You Need That Minneapolis City Employees Are Complicit in Attacks On ICE to invoke the Insurrection Act? It might be too hot a political potato right now to do so, but if President Donald Trump sought to do it, he'd be in safe, legal territory.

The missive was irresponsible, but taken together with the actions of the city and its endorsement of the resistance, those actions fit squarely within the definition of “insurrection.” So far, President Trump has chosen not to use the act to help give defensive cover to the ICE, Border Patrol, and other federal officers operating in the area.

This exchange between a federal officer and some kind of lefty reporter on hand to capture the mob attacking the feds is the perfect distillation of the stakes in this operation.

ICE AGENT: “That vehicle right there is honking and impeding our investigation while we’re trying to arrest a CHILD SEX OFFENDER . That’s who you guys are PROTECTING. Insane.“ pic.twitter.com/85kPbNVyaM — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 18, 2026

What this officer asks says it all.

He stopped to appeal to the mob and said, "We're here to arrest a child sex offender. And you guys are out here honking!"

A woman told the officer, "Oh, we're press."

Pointing to a vehicle behind him the officer said, "That vehicle right there is honking and impeding our investigations while we're trying to arrest a child sex offender. That's who you guys are protecting." The officer drives away, shaking his head and saying, "Insane."

In the background, mob members can be heard demanding that the officer show them his badge and a warrant for the arrest of the kid diddler, but federal authorities are under no obligation to show these bad actors, or anyone on the street, a warrant. In fact, I wonder when these dilweeds will finally get the message that they're not the boss of the ICE guys.

To the extent they shoiuld talk to the mob at all, this is exactly what the feds should be telling anyone who will listen every time they go after another bad guy. They should show the guy's photo and tell the world what despicable act he is accused of doing.

Antifa and their fellow radicals have convinced George Soros district attorneys to hide mug shots and identifying photos of these bad actors. The feds don't have that problem. If they could trust local printers, and that's a big if, they could get a contract for poster-sized magnetized photos, including name, country of origin, and the reason why they were arrested, and plaster them on the side of federal vehicles.

Couldn't hurt.

This is a battle for hearts and minds, America. The court of public opinion is turning on these guys. Time to right-size the message.

Oh, and I'll see you in the comments section!