The British government’s recent boarding of the tanker Smyrtos has sparked controversy, with critics accusing embattled Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government of carefully staging a military operation to display strength for political gain, according to the UK's The Daily Mail and The Spectator.

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Royal Marines, supported by British security and naval forces, boarded the vessel on June 14 after authorities linked it to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” ships accused of helping Moscow evade sanctions and continue exporting oil. The government said officials had planned the raid over several weeks and launched it as part of Britain’s effort to enforce sanctions against Russia.

Critics, however, question the timing and presentation of the operation. The raid occurred shortly before the G7 summit and the arrival of President Donald Trump, when Starmer faced pressure to project a tougher international image. Opponents argue that officials turned the release of dramatic footage showing commandos boarding the vessel into a political spectacle designed to strengthen Starmer’s sinking reputation.

Starmer's government has been reeling from embarrassing political fallout following the resignation of Defense Secretary John Healey and a recent by-election loss.

Meanwhile, as Restore Britain's leader Rupert Lowe read his final report on the rape gang inquiry in Parliament, the Starmer-aligned BBC ignored public outrage over the revelations and focused on Russia. The police did not even confirm the report.

Defense commentators have also questioned how quickly cameras captured key moments of the operation. Tim Ripley, a defense analyst from the Defence Eye website, said the footage raised “a lot of eyebrows” and argued that the placement of camera operators suggested officials carefully planned the visuals.

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A defense source quoted by The Daily Mail claimed Downing Street’s communications team “clearly orchestrated” the raid’s presentation, alleging that officials positioned cameras to capture commandos moving through the ship and created imagery intended to boost Starmer’s “strong man” image.

British commandos faced no actual opposition when they first boarded the civilian vessel and there were never any Russian forces onboard.

Defense sources told The Daily Mail that since March, when British forces were given permission to intercept the Russian shadow fleet passing through British waters, 184 UK sanctioned vessels have made 238 entries, but none were challenged or boarded until last week.

The government rejected claims that officials staged the operation, saying military planners conducted a legitimate enforcement mission based on intelligence and maritime security concerns and that the raid was planned weeks in advance. Officials said they released the footage to show transparency and deter vessels involved in sanctions violations.

A government spokesman told The Daily Mail, "The PM set out in March that we would interdict shadow fleet vessels at a time and place of our choosing, and that is exactly what we have done, alongside our allies."

The prime minister's critics argue the central issue involves not whether the raid happened, but how his government used the event afterward. They point to the timing, the dramatic imagery, and the political circumstances surrounding the G7 summit as evidence that officials shaped the operation into a carefully managed public-relations campaign.

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The controversy shows how embattled governments increasingly combine security operations with media strategy. Military actions now often carry political messaging, and critics say that the Smyrtos raid demonstrates how leaders can use force, imagery, and timing to influence public perception.

For Starmer’s opponents, the debate goes beyond the tanker itself. They argue the government transformed a real enforcement action into a carefully produced show of strength at a politically convenient moment.

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