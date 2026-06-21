Trump Says UK Prime Minister Starmer Is Resigning

President Donald Trump apparently confirmed the rumors that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is resigning, amid wide unpopularity in the UK and controversy within his own leftist Labour Party.

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It is important to note, however, that Downing Street has not confirmed Starmer’s resignation as of Sunday morning, indicating to the BBC that the prime minister might try to hold onto his office after all. Cabinet minister Peter Kyle also told the outlet that Starmer is currently assessing “political realities” and what that means for his future as head of the Labour Party and prime minister. It therefore appears that there is a high possibility that Starmer will resign, but that if he does so, it will be under intense pressure rather than out of his own voluntary choice.

The report about Starmer’s resignation also follows on the release of the rape gangs report detailing how overwhelmingly Muslim migrants sexually abused 250,000 young women and kids.

Trump’s message seemed to indicate some inside knowledge on June 21, although he did not, in fact, say whether he received the information about the resignation from Starmer himself or from one of the outlets that posted rumors this week. “Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!” the president posted on TruthSocial.

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Speculation has been rife for weeks over Starmer‘s possible resignation, but it would seem very irresponsible if Trump posted the speculation without having some confirmation of it from the UK government.

For Our VIPs: After Horrifying UK Report, Irish Councilor Calls for Nationality, Ethnicity in Crime Data

Given the fact that Labour still has such clout in the government, Starmer’s resignation does not necessarily mean that a better and more patriotic prime minister opposed to mass migration would be taking over. Unfortunately, it will likely be someone who agrees with Starmer and disagrees with patriotic Brits on major issues.

Member of Parliament Nigel Farage, who is also the leader of Reform UK, responded to Donald Trump‘s post about Starmer, and also expressed his own pessimism about the likely replacement for Starmer in the role of prime minister.

The list is longer than that! https://t.co/GtI7PKo8JF — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 21, 2026

So long as Labour is in power, the mass migration will not stop:

Will Andy Burnham stop this? Not a chance. pic.twitter.com/AkqLHKNwAu — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 19, 2026

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Mass migration, particularly from predominantly Muslim countries, is in the UK spotlight once again after MP Rupert Lowe released the rape gangs inquiry results, which I referenced above. Below Lowe reads excerpts of testimonies and evidence from the report. Be warned, the stories are often extremely graphic:

Listen to Rupert Lowe read out just 5 minutes of survivors testimony from the rape gang inquiry.



What sounds like a horror movie, was actually perpetrated against British children by predominantly Pakistani Muslim men.



Legacy media refuse to cover it. https://t.co/Hz3MZhMhPd pic.twitter.com/bAcXUUJFSK — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 17, 2026

Starmer is complicit in denying and covering up the crime spikes due to Muslim migration.

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