Ro Khanna Says He Believes Platner’s Accusers, Then Defends Him Anyway

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) appeared on Fox News Sunday and made a very telling admission. He said he believes the women who say Graham Platner abused and mistreated them. Then, without missing a beat, he told America he's still standing behind the man.

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The thing is, it’s not like there’s just one or two things with Platner. There’s a rather long laundry list of scandals. There's the Nazi tattoo he had for nearly twenty years. There’s the racist, misogynistic, and homophobic comments. There's the mockery of a U.S. soldier shot by the Taliban. There's the shaming of rape victims. And then there are the women, former partners, who say he abused and mistreated them.

When asked if he believed the women who accused Platner of abusive behavior, Khanna said he did.

"Well, I do believe those women," Khanna said. "And I have said that his past conduct was shameful, and I totally condemned it."

Think about that for a second. The man condemns the conduct, believes the accusers, and then spends the rest of his answer building Platner an exit ramp.

"He did two, three tours of duty in Iraq. He came back with a PTSD. That's not an excuse," Khanna said. "But he said that he had a problem with alcohol. He had an ugly period in his life. And he believes that he is transformed and he's had redemption."

Did you notice the sleight of hand? Khanna said PTSD isn't an excuse, then spent the next three sentences using it as exactly that. This is an insult to every veteran who has actually battled PTSD without slapping on a Nazi tattoo, mocking a wounded soldier, or abusing the women in their lives.

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"And the voters of Maine had a choice and they voted for him by 72%," Khanna continued. "At this point, almost the entire Democratic Party is supporting him."

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Ahh, yes… the Democrats’ new favorite excuse! Well, Maine Democrats voted for him, so we have to forgive and forget. Well, here's the problem with that line. The voters of Maine didn't have a binary choice between Graham Platner and nobody. Gov. Janet Mills was right there on that primary ballot, a sitting Democrat governor with none of Platner's baggage. Democrats in Maine looked at a tattooed Nazi-slur enthusiast, a porta-potty fetishist, and a man with a history of abusive behavior toward women on one side, and a sitting governor on the other… and a majority picked the Nazi.

"And it's for the voters to decide whether they believe his transformation is sincere," Khanna continued. "I believe that they will make that determination. But I do believe that people have to extend grace to folks who own up to past mistakes and say that they've transformed and that they are better."

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna says he believes the women who accused Graham Platner but still backs him.



FOX: What is the line for you... what happened to believe women?



KHANNA: I do believe those women but…the entire Democratic party is supporting him. pic.twitter.com/bTeYa8NNbG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2026

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This isn’t about grace or redemption; this is about Democrats being stuck with a Nazi candidate in a race they can’t afford to lose if they want a chance at flipping the Senate. Do you think they’d be singing the same tune if Platner were a Republican?

The Democrat Party loves to lecture the rest of the country about believing women, about accountability, and about who deserves a platform and who doesn't. Then a man with a Nazi tattoo and a trail of accusers wins a primary, and suddenly the rules disappear.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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