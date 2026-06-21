Police Actually Responded: Scottish Man Arrested for ‘Anti-Muslim Hate Crimes’

According to multiple news sources, Scottish police arrested and charged a man in Edinburgh after he allegedly stabbed at least five people, and are treating the incident as an anti-Muslim hate crime.

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Counter-terrorism police were brought into investigate the incident. The Guardian reports, “A 36-year-old white Scottish man was arrested on Friday.”

Reports are that when police arrived at the Sighthill section of Edinburgh around 8:50 p.m., two men had already been injured. The Guardian reported that according to the Scottish Association of Mosques, two Muslims were attacked “in a park after leaving the Broomhouse mosque.”

Shortly after that, police responded to reported attacks in retail areas north and west of town. Police reported that three other alleged victims were attacked “in the Telford Road and Leith Walk area.”

The BBC reported that security video at a BP gas station showed the suspect standing next to a black vehicle after its windshield was broken. The video showed the man entering the station’s building, where he knocked shelves over and created a mess. Shortly after this, the man was seen approaching a nearby pizza shop, but before he got there, the shop’s staff closed electronic shutters, locking him out.

The BBC reached out to MEND Scotland, a Muslim group, which “said that several of the victims were from the Muslim community.”

Police then caught up with the suspect at about 9:30 p.m., tased him, and arrested him. Subsequent photos and posts show the police arresting the man as he lay on the ground.

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🚨 BREAKING: A 36-year-old white Scottish man is being investigated by Counter Terrorism Police after five people were stabbed in Edinburgh



He said after his arrest: "I'm protecting the country from these fucking Muslim bastards raping our young daughters" pic.twitter.com/ssrecw0hgi — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 20, 2026

According to police, all of the victims were men, aged 22 to 39. Three of the victims were sent to the hospital for treatment. The Guardian reported that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Cue the outrage mob, which to date has done nothing to quell violent and non-violent attacks on westerners and western culture throughout Europe. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted on X: “Absolutely appalling. No one should face violence on our streets. The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this – he will face the full force of the law. My thoughts are with those who are injured and I thank the police and the emergency services for their response.”

Absolutely appalling.



No one should face violence on our streets. The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this - he will face the full force of the law.



My thoughts are with those who are injured and I thank the police and the emergency… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 20, 2026

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John Swinney, the first minister of Scotland, said that he was "deeply concerned" and that, "There is no place for violence, racism or intolerance in our country."

The Muslim Council of Britain told the BBC that the Muslim community is "rightly nervous and worried."

The BBC reported that a council spokesperson said, "This incident comes not long after racist pogroms on the streets of Belfast that targeted minority families, and is a direct consequence of political rhetoric that demonises entire communities…To our community: stay vigilant, look out for one another, and please report any Islamophobic hate crimes to the police."

While the council made mention of Belfast, it made no mention of this incident that precipitated the Irish protests.

African migrant just tried to behead a white man in North Belfast, Ireland. Video is too graphic to post. pic.twitter.com/ih5uVA4px6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 8, 2026

While it appears the UK's political and law enforcement leadership is satisfied that they have their suspect, and that if found guilty he will be punished to the fullest extent of the law, this incident only highlights the massive scandal throughout the UK with regard to two-tiered levels of policing.

On December 3, 2025, Vickrum Digwa, a Sikh man, stabbed 18-year-old British university student Henry Nowak to death in cold blood. Digwa has now been convicted of the murder and sentenced to life in prison, but on the evening of the stabbing, police treated the victim as the guilty one.

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🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Police just released the bodycam footage in the killing of 18-year-old white male Henry Nowak and it CONFIRMS the police LAUGHED HIM OFF when he said he got stabbed



Straight-up says: "I've been stabbed."



COP: "Whereabouts? Don't think you have, mate!"



NOWAK:… pic.twitter.com/WmLwjfjE24 — War Correspondent (@warDaniel47) June 7, 2026

The British people were outraged, not just because of this one incident, but because of how this incident has become emblematic of the way law enforcement in the UK treats its own native people, as opposed to its pattern of standing down when the perpetrators are Muslim. And as we now see in Scotland, in the rare instances when an attack can be attributed to possible anti-Muslim sentiment, the politicians and the police take a much more aggressive stance.

This all comes in the wake of a damning “Rape Gang Inquiry" report sponsored by British Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe. The 219-page report revealed that in the UK, Pakistani rape gangs have been perpetrating some of the most horrific crimes you can imagine against children since the 1950s. All the while, it appears law enforcement has looked the other way, or in some cases may have helped suppress reporting on the pattern.

Listen to Rupert Lowe read out just 5 minutes of survivors testimony from the rape gang inquiry.



What sounds like a horror movie, was actually perpetrated against British children by predominantly Pakistani Muslim men.



Legacy media refuse to cover it. https://t.co/Hz3MZhMhPd pic.twitter.com/bAcXUUJFSK — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 17, 2026

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Notice that the politicians and the police are immediately calling this a hate crime instead of attributing it to "knife violence." It’s now starting to appear that the people, frustrated with the UK government’s double standards and two-tier policing, are acting out.

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