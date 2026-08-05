Israel Says Iranian Jihad Chief Confirms Nuclear Weapon Plans

In news that will shock absolutely no one who knows the realities of Iran’s terrorist regime, a top Iranian Jihad official just confirmed that the regime absolutely plans to continue its nuclear development program. And given that China, Russia, Qatar, and other dictatorial nations are ready to send military weapons, energy, or other materials, this is not merely a misty future goal.

Advertisement

You can see the original report from Wednesday on Israeli channel C14 below. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is in charge both of domestic enforcement and global terrorism. So it is responsible for the death of the 52,000 Persian freedom protesters and also the deaths of our 18 American troops this year.

🚨🇮🇷 Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, Ahmad Vahidi: "As long as the United States and Israel possess nuclear weapons, we will continue working on them for our national security. If they disarm, we will disarm".



This is the first time an Iranian official has directly admitted to… pic.twitter.com/Wr6Aox6jfg — C14 News | EN (@c14english) August 5, 2026

C14 reported that this is the first time a top Iranian official has openly admitted to Iran’s nuclear weapon development plans.

We mourn the soldiers killed by Iran in Jordan and Iraq this weekend. 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan, 25, of Hawaii, Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Texas, and Sgt. Michael Swinton, 30, of North Carolina all gave their lives in service to America.



May God bless them and their families. pic.twitter.com/mEsd4szpcb — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) July 21, 2026

Advertisement

Related: Islam Sanctifies Men’s Basest and Most Evil Instincts

It was inevitable, however, that the Iranian regime was going to continue seeking nuclear weapons, given that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei recently confirmed that he still sees America as the “Great Satan,” so the “death to America” ideology will continue as ever. The regime also currently has a €50 million, or about $57 million, price out on Donald Trump's head and assets already embedded in the United States.

The regime is still executing freedom protesters in Iran, and Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi, who sits on Iran's Supreme Council for the Cultural Revolution, claimed in July that he has supporters across the U.S. who would be willing to start or help carry out a revolution. He also claimed Iran will have the ability to do strikes directly on American coasts. Perhaps the relaunch of the nuclear program is part of that ultimate goal.

The IRGC chief’s comments about nuclear weapons come just as the American government was once again attempting to make a deal with the Iranian regime, the latest of a series of attempts that have always ended in the Iranians bombing more civilian targets and injuring or killing more Americans. As fundamentalist and messianic Muslims, the murderous mullahs are under the delusion that by wiping out Israel and America, as they plan to do no matter how many decades it takes, they will trigger the coming of the Islamic Messiah, the Mahdi.

Advertisement

America might have destroyed the current nuclear facilities of the Iranian regime, but unfortunately, the regime is not in the least deterred from future activity.

In the 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.