Israel Says Iranian Jihad Chief Confirms Nuclear Weapon Plans

Catherine Salgado | 1:30 PM on August 05, 2026
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

In news that will shock absolutely no one who knows the realities of Iran’s terrorist regime, a top Iranian Jihad official just confirmed that the regime absolutely plans to continue its nuclear development program. And given that China, Russia, Qatar, and other dictatorial nations are ready to send military weapons, energy, or other materials, this is not merely a misty future goal.

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You can see the original report from Wednesday on Israeli channel C14 below. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is in charge both of domestic enforcement and global terrorism. So it is responsible for the death of the 52,000 Persian freedom protesters and also the deaths of our 18 American troops this year.

C14 reported that this is the first time a top Iranian official has openly admitted to Iran’s nuclear weapon development plans.

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Related: Islam Sanctifies Men’s Basest and Most Evil Instincts

It was inevitable, however, that the Iranian regime was going to continue seeking nuclear weapons, given that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei recently confirmed that he still sees America as the “Great Satan,” so the “death to America” ideology will continue as ever. The regime also currently has a €50 million, or about $57 million, price out on Donald Trump's head and assets already embedded in the United States.

The regime is still executing freedom protesters in Iran, and Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi, who sits on Iran's Supreme Council for the Cultural Revolution, claimed in July that he has supporters across the U.S. who would be willing to start or help carry out a revolution. He also claimed Iran will have the ability to do strikes directly on American coasts. Perhaps the relaunch of the nuclear program is part of that ultimate goal.

The IRGC chief’s comments about nuclear weapons come just as the American government was once again attempting to make a deal with the Iranian regime, the latest of a series of attempts that have always ended in the Iranians bombing more civilian targets and injuring or killing more Americans. As fundamentalist and messianic Muslims, the murderous mullahs are under the delusion that by wiping out Israel and America, as they plan to do no matter how many decades it takes, they will trigger the coming of the Islamic Messiah, the Mahdi.

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America might have destroyed the current nuclear facilities of the Iranian regime, but unfortunately, the regime is not in the least deterred from future activity.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

IRAN ISLAMIC JIHAD ISLAMIC TERRORISM NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

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